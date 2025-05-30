Toyota’s most powerful Supra ever built marks the end of an era

The Toyota GR Supra is saying goodbye, but not quietly. As the fifth-generation model reaches the end of its production run, Toyota has unleashed what might be the most compelling swan song in automotive history: the A90 Final Edition. And because one farewell wasn’t enough, they’ve also crafted the GR Supra Lightweight Evo to complete this performance-focused send-off.

When racing expertise meets street performance

The A90 Final Edition represents everything Toyota Gazoo Racing learned from countless hours on race tracks around the world. Think of it as a greatest hits album, but for automotive engineering. Every lesson from competitive motorsports has been distilled into this track-bred machine.

Here’s where things get interesting: the familiar 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six doesn’t just get a gentle massage. The engineers completely rewrote the engine mapping and added a series of performance upgrades that transform the standard 335 horsepower into a staggering 441 horsepower. The torque figures tell an equally impressive story, jumping from 369 lb-ft to a muscular 421 lb-ft.

What does this mean in real-world terms? The Final Edition can now reach a top speed of 171 mph – numbers that would make even seasoned sports car enthusiasts take notice.

Suspension wizardry and grip enhancement

Power means nothing without proper handling (ask anyone who’s driven a muscle car from the 1970s). Toyota partnered with KW to develop a racing-inspired suspension system – the same company that helps make their GT4 race cars so competitive on track.

The engineers didn’t stop there. They adjusted the camber angles on both front and rear wheels, fine-tuned the active differential to reduce understeer, and recalibrated the active steering assistance system. It’s like having a professional racing setup that still remembers it needs to behave on public roads.

The rubber meeting the road gets an upgrade too. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap around 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, and they’re about 0.4 inches wider than before. More contact patch equals more grip – simple physics that translates to better performance.

Stopping power to match the acceleration

Enhanced Brembo brakes ensure this Japanese beast stops as impressively as it accelerates. Because what good is all that power if you can’t scrub it off when needed?

Visual drama meets functional design

The A90 Final Edition doesn’t just perform differently – it looks the part too. The distinctive matte black finish gives it an almost stealth-like appearance, while carbon fiber aerodynamic elements serve both form and function. The front splitter and additional air intakes aren’t just for show; they actually improve airflow and downforce.

Step inside and you’ll find RECARO Podium CF full-bucket seats finished in striking red. Carbon fiber accents and Alcantara trim remind you this isn’t your average sports car. These seats literally hug you during spirited driving (trust me, you’ll appreciate that when taking corners at speed).

The lightweight alternative: Supra Evo

Not everyone needs the full-nuclear option, which is where the GR Supra Lightweight Evo comes in. While it doesn’t pack the same punch as its Final Edition sibling, it still receives meaningful upgrades.

The Evo gets similar engine mapping improvements, enhanced grip levels, reduced understeer, and suspension tuning that sharpens the driving experience. A carbon fiber rear spoiler adds both visual appeal and aerodynamic function. However, the engine output remains unchanged – sometimes less is more, especially if you’re not planning track days every weekend.

Rarity adds to the appeal

Here’s the catch that makes collectors’ hearts race: Toyota will only build 300 units of the A90 Final Edition worldwide. In automotive terms, that’s practically unicorn territory. When a manufacturer limits production this severely, it usually means they’ve created something special.

Both models represent Toyota’s commitment to performance driving in an era when many manufacturers are shifting focus toward electric vehicles and autonomous features. Sometimes you need a car that simply reminds you why driving can be pure joy.

The Final Edition and Lightweight Evo aren’t just cars – they’re statements. They remind us that internal combustion engines can still deliver experiences that make your pulse quicken and your palms sweat. Whether this truly marks the end of the Supra lineage or just this particular chapter remains to be seen, but one thing’s certain: Toyota has created a memorable finale worthy of the nameplate’s legendary status.