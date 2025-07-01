Toyota turns to Chinese tech giants to rescue its electric vehicle strategy

Ce que vous devez retenir The recent unveiling of the Toyota bZ5 in China marks just the tip of the iceberg in the Japanese automaker’s ambitious new electric vehicle strategy.

Toyota’s bold pivot: Partnering with Chinese tech leaders to revolutionize EVs

The recent unveiling of the Toyota bZ5 in China marks just the tip of the iceberg in the Japanese automaker’s ambitious new electric vehicle strategy. During GAC Toyota’s Technology Day, the company revealed a far-reaching plan that signals a major shift in its approach to the highly competitive Chinese market. Facing intense pressure from local manufacturers, Toyota is now forming unexpected alliances with Chinese technology powerhouses to develop its next generation of smart electric vehicles.

After years of prioritizing hybrid technology over fully electric models, the world’s largest automaker now finds itself playing catch-up in the EV race. To accelerate this transformation, Toyota has made the strategic decision to partner with Xiaomi, Huawei, and Momenta – a move that reflects the changing power dynamics in today’s automotive industry.

The “China R&D 2.0” strategy: A localized approach to regain market share

This strategy builds upon the e-TNGA platform, already used in models like the bZ4X, bZ3X, and the newly revealed bZ5. The same technical foundation will support the upcoming bZ7, a premium sedan scheduled for release in spring 2026. This high-end model will serve as a laboratory for technological innovations developed through Chinese partnerships.

Xiaomi’s connected ecosystem enhancing Toyota’s technology stack

The partnership with Xiaomi extends far beyond traditional automotive applications. The Chinese tech giant will contribute its artificial intelligence expertise to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem. This technology will allow drivers to connect their electronic devices – smartphones, tablets, laptops – directly to the vehicle.

The ambition goes even further as this AI will extend connectivity to smart home devices. Drivers will be able to control lighting, heating, or household appliances from their car, creating a digital continuity between all living spaces. This approach to the automotive Internet of Things addresses the expectations of Chinese customers who are especially keen on integrated technological solutions.

HarmonyOS 5.0 and next-generation voice assistant

The collaboration with Huawei materializes through the integration of the HarmonyOS 5.0 system in the future Toyota bZ7. This advanced infotainment system is powered by a Kirin chip developed by the Shenzhen giant and promises outstanding performance in terms of user interface.

The most innovative aspect lies in the voice assistant developed in partnership with Tencent. This artificial intelligence will be able to individually recognize each user and adapt its responses according to personal preferences. Gone are generic configurations – the system will learn your habits and anticipate your specific needs.

The system features multi-user voice recognition, automatic personalization of settings, native integration with the Huawei ecosystem, and an adaptive interface based on the driver.

Momenta 6.0 autonomous driving and its 50 new features

The third partnership focuses on autonomous driving with Momenta, a Chinese specialist in this technology. The Momenta 6.0 system that will equip the bZ7 relies on a digital model capable of analyzing complex driving situations in real time.

This technology incorporates voice and gesture commands to interact with the driver. Engineers announce nearly 50 new features that, once regulations adapt, will enable a complete level of autonomous driving. This pragmatic approach acknowledges that current limitations are more legislative than technical.

These strategic alliances reveal a Toyota in full transformation, forced to rely on Chinese technological expertise to bridge its gap in intelligent electric vehicles. While this approach may surprise coming from a traditionally self-reliant manufacturer, it reflects the reality of a market where innovation is shifting toward Asia. The success of these partnerships will largely determine Toyota’s ability to maintain its position as a global leader in the era of electrified and connected mobility.