Toyota reliability confirmed by inspection expert: “That’s why we say Toyota is not good, it’s very good”

A vehicle inspection expert has shared his professional assessment of a Toyota C-HR with 93,000 miles on the odometer, confirming what many mechanics and reliability rankings have been saying for years about the Japanese brand.

The detail of the pin is fantastic, the ball joint of the suspension arm is in great shape, the stabilizer link is in excellent condition.

It offers two HEV options with 140 and 198 HP, as well as a plug-in hybrid version with 223 HP and an electric range of up to 41 miles.

The impressive durability of Toyota vehicles

“That’s why we say Toyota is not good, it’s very good,” stated the inspection expert while examining a Toyota C-HR that was undergoing its first technical inspection despite having accumulated 93,000 miles over four years – averaging around 23,300 miles annually.

The expert, who works at a vehicle inspection station and has gained popularity on social media for his honest vehicle assessments, was genuinely impressed by the condition of this high-mileage Toyota. His goal through these videos is to change people’s negative perceptions about mandatory vehicle inspections while providing valuable insights about different car brands and models.

What makes this Toyota C-HR stand out?

During his detailed inspection of the Toyota C-HR, the expert pointed out several noteworthy observations:

“It’s the car’s first inspection with 93,000 miles, and look at the condition it’s in,” he remarked. “It might look a bit dirty because it’s been raining, but the car is in really good shape. It’s well-protected underneath with both plastic and aluminum shields.”

When examining the engine area, he noted, “The engine doesn’t have a single oil leak. Everything looks clean and bright. No coolant leaks, absolutely nothing,” demonstrating that the maintenance had been done properly over the years.

The suspension components also received praise: “The front suspension arm is solid and large. All the ball joints, boots, knuckles, half-shafts – all elements are well-preserved and exactly where they should be.”

He added, “If you compare this to other vehicles we’ve shown on the channel with similar mileage, you’ll see the difference. The detail of the pin is fantastic, the ball joint of the suspension arm is in great shape, the stabilizer link is in excellent condition…”

“In short, the car has held up very well to the miles and is in great shape. I’m sharing this to help you decide if you’re undecided,” a comment that bolsters the reputation of both this specific model and the Japanese brand as robust and reliable.

Toyota C-HR: one of the Japanese brand’s bestsellers

The Toyota C-HR is one of the most important models for the Japanese manufacturer, as sales figures clearly show. First launched in 2016, it quickly became a commercial success. The second generation arrived in late 2023.

Last year, it was the brand’s second best-selling car with a total of 18,582 units sold, only surpassed by the Corolla with 22,129 units. From January to May this year, it has already accumulated 8,219 deliveries, a 35.27% increase compared to the same period last year.

This car has many winning ingredients that explain its success. It features a head-turning design that blends SUV and coupe elements, with sharp lines and streamlined lights following the trend started by the Prius.

While the interior isn’t exceptionally spacious, it’s well-finished with a dashboard that meets market demands: a touchscreen up to 12.3 inches for the Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system, compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a fully customizable digital instrument cluster.

Hybrid technology at its core

Another key aspect is its powertrain. The C-HR benefits from Toyota’s hybrid technology. It offers two HEV options with 140 and 198 HP, as well as a plug-in hybrid version with 223 HP and an electric range of up to 41 miles.

Some versions incorporate intelligent all-wheel drive, which increases the model’s versatility in different driving conditions. Safety equipment is also abundant through the standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 package, which includes features like advanced pedestrian and cyclist detection, semi-autonomous driving in specific situations, and lane departure prevention, among others.

Currently, the Toyota C-HR is available starting at $30,750 for the 140 HP hybrid (HEV) version with Active trim, and from $35,000 if you opt for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with Advance trim.

