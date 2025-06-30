Toyota prepares all-electric Yaris+ for 2027: A game-changer in the making

Ce que vous devez retenir The Japanese automaker, long known as a pioneer in hybrid vehicle technology, is now increasing its investment in fully electric vehicles, with the Yaris next in line for electrification.

Toyota is making strategic moves for the future of one of its most popular models ever. The Japanese automaker, long known as a pioneer in hybrid vehicle technology, is now increasing its investment in fully electric vehicles, with the Yaris next in line for electrification.

Electric Yaris to debut in 2027

According to initial reports, 2027 will be the year when the Toyota Yaris finally gets a fully electric version. Word on the street is that this new electric model will be named Yaris+, following Toyota’s new naming strategy first seen with the C-HR+, the all-electric version of the C-HR.

What’s interesting is that Toyota plans to have both hybrid and electric versions coexist in the fifth generation of the model. This approach aligns with Toyota’s gradual transition toward electrification while maintaining options for consumers who aren’t ready to go fully electric.

(I’ve been watching Toyota’s electric strategy evolve, and they’re taking a more measured approach compared to some competitors who’ve gone all-in on EVs.)

Simplifying the lineup while expanding options

According to Andrea Carlucci, head of marketing for Toyota in Europe, “The plan is to reduce the complexity of the range at a time when European legislation is pushing for the adoption of a wider range of electric vehicles.”

This statement reveals Toyota’s balancing act – streamlining their vehicle offerings while still meeting regulatory requirements for increased electrification in their fleet.

A decade-spanning success story

The Toyota Yaris has written its own chapter in the small car segment, with global sales exceeding ten million units. The model changed the game in its category when it introduced hybrid technology back in 2012.

Today, the fourth generation continues exclusively with electrified powertrains. In the US market, the Yaris hasn’t been available since 2020, with the Yaris Cross taking a similar position in other markets. The current Yaris offers two hybrid versions in international markets – one with 116 horsepower and another with 130 horsepower.

Ever wonder what makes the Yaris so popular worldwide? It’s the perfect blend of reliability, fuel efficiency, and urban practicality that has kept it relevant for decades.

What to expect from the electric Yaris+

While details about the Yaris+ remain limited, we can anticipate that Toyota will leverage its latest electric vehicle architecture. The company has been working on solid-state battery technology, which could potentially make its way into production models by 2027.

For the American market, if Toyota decides to bring the electric Yaris+ here, it would likely be positioned as an entry-level EV with a price point around $25,000-30,000, making it a direct competitor to upcoming affordable electric models from various manufacturers.

The range target would likely be between 200-250 miles to remain competitive in the small EV segment, with fast-charging capabilities to address range anxiety for new EV adopters.

Will this electrification strategy help Toyota maintain its dominance in the small car segment? Only time will tell, but the company’s measured approach to introducing the Yaris+ alongside hybrid options shows they’re reading the market carefully.