Top-ranked public charging stations for electric vehicles: the ultimate performance guide

Choosing the right charging station for your electric vehicle is becoming increasingly important as the EV market expands. A new study conducted by Monta sheds valuable light on the actual performance of public charging equipment, based on tens of thousands of charging sessions from the first quarter of 2025. This real-world analysis reveals significant differences between manufacturers and puts several European brands at the forefront.

How real charging performance was measured

The approach developed by Monta stands out for its focus on measuring actual performance rather than theoretical specifications. The study relies on three key indicators: the success rate of uninterrupted charging sessions, the operational availability of equipment, and user satisfaction expressed after each session.

To ensure representative results, only models with at least 100 connected chargers, 200 successful sessions, and 30 daily scores over 90 days were included. This rigorous selection helps eliminate occasional variations and identify reliable trends. The OCPP (Open Charge Point Protocol) serves as the technical basis for collecting data, while user ratings, converted to percentages, complete the overall evaluation.

German and European dominance in AC charging stations

The ranking of alternating current chargers reveals European dominance with remarkably consistent performance. The Siemens SiCharge CC AC22

Nordic brands are particularly notable, with Norway’s Easee placing three models in the top 15, confirming the expertise gained in this pioneering region of electromobility. German manufacturers Siemens, MENNEKES, and Webasto solidify their position with scores above 83 points, demonstrating the strength of the German industry in this market.

Here’s how the top performers stack up:

1. Siemens SiCharge CC AC22 – 85.21 points (Germany)

2. Alfen Twin – 84.78 points (Netherlands)

5. Easee Charge Core – 84.63 points (Norway)

Mixed results for charging station manufacturers

France shows limited presence in this ranking with only two manufacturers represented. Schneider Electric achieves 16th position with its EVlink Parking, displaying a respectable score of 82.38 points—less than three points behind the leader. This relatively close performance to the podium shows that the technological gap remains bridgeable.

EVBox, with its Business Line, ranks 29th (77.67 points), while Schneider Electric also places its EVlink Smart Wallbox at 30th. These results illustrate a certain lag compared to their German and Nordic counterparts, who seem to have better anticipated market requirements for reliability and availability.

DC fast charging: Kempower pulls ahead

The fast-charging segment in direct current shows more marked disparities between manufacturers. Finnish company Kempower clearly dominates with its C-Series model, which achieves an exceptional score of 90.85 points, creating a gap of more than four points with its immediate pursuer. This performance reveals superior technical mastery in a market still being structured.

Italian manufacturer Alpitronic confirms its expertise with four models in the top 10, including its HYC 50, HYC 400, and HYC 300, all scoring above 84 points. This massive presence testifies to the successful strategy of the Italian manufacturer in the high-power charging segment. Surprisingly, EVBox represents France with its Troniq Modular in 4th position (84.68 points), proving that the French industry can compete in certain specialized niches.

The top DC chargers are:

1. Kempower C-Series – 90.85 points (Finland)

2. Alpitronic HYC 50 – 86.38 points (Italy)

3. Alpitronic HYC 400 – 85.40 points (Italy)

4. EVBox Troniq Modular – 84.68 points (France)

5. Alpitronic HYC 300 – 84.48 points (Italy)

The notable absence of Tesla from this DC top 10 raises questions, as the American brand remains a reference in fast charging. This situation could be explained by the study’s selection criteria or by the recent opening of its Supercharger network to other brands, limiting the data available for evaluation.

These results offer fleet managers, local authorities, and charging operators concrete references to guide their investments. For you as a driver, identifying these high-performing models during your trips can greatly improve your charging experience and reduce unexpected downtime. (Ever been stuck at a malfunctioning charger with a nearly dead battery? Not fun!)

As the electric vehicle ecosystem continues to mature, reliability metrics like these will become increasingly valuable for both operators and everyday EV drivers looking to minimize charging headaches.