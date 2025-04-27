Tiny 499cc Ligier sets unusual record at the legendary Nurburgring

The famous Nurburgring track in Germany is often viewed as an “adult playground.” Pay the fee, and almost anyone can test their limits and their vehicle’s capabilities on this iconic circuit. But nobody would ever expect to see the tiny and relatively underpowered Ligier JS50 taking a lap there.

Why would someone even attempt this? First, what would be the point? And second, according to regulations, there’s a minimum speed limit of approximately 80 mph (130 km/h) for vehicles on the track. So under normal circumstances, this micro-car wouldn’t be allowed.

Yet some automotive enthusiasts wanted to compare this miniature machine against the track record holder (the Mercedes-AMG One) and somehow managed to secure the necessary permission to make this unusual attempt happen.

The legacy behind the miniature challenger

Before diving into the record attempt, it’s worth noting that Ligier has quite the motorsport heritage. The French company made its mark in racing during the 1970s and 1980s, claiming 9 victories in Formula 1. All these wins came from French drivers including Patrick Depailler, Jacques Laffite, Olivier Panis, and Didier Pironi.

Fast forward to today, and Ligier has taken quite a different direction with vehicles like the JS50.

Meet the diminutive JS50

Released just this January, the Ligier JS50 is truly at the opposite end of the performance spectrum from Formula 1 cars. This pint-sized vehicle is powered by a tiny 499cc diesel engine. Its top speed is electronically limited to just 28 mph (45 km/h), though it offers an impressive range of about 310 miles (500 km).

The fuel tank holds 4.5 gallons (17 liters), and it sips fuel at a miserly rate of about 78 mpg (3 liters/100 km). For those interested in even greener transportation, Ligier also offers an electric version with a higher top speed of 47 mph (75 km/h).

(I once saw one of these micro-cars zipping through a European city center and couldn’t help but smile at how it navigated tight streets with such ease. They make perfect sense for urban environments, but the Nurburgring? That’s a different story entirely!)

David versus Goliath at the Green Hell

So how did this unlikely challenger fare on the demanding 12.9-mile (20.832 km) Nurburgring circuit?

The diesel-powered Ligier JS50 completed its lap in 28 minutes, 25 seconds, and 814 milliseconds. Now, let’s put that into perspective. The current record holder, the Mercedes-AMG One, blasted around the same track in just 6 minutes and 29.90 seconds.

That’s quite the gap, right? But honestly, the fact that the tiny Ligier completed the challenging circuit at all deserves recognition. The Nurburgring isn’t called “The Green Hell” for nothing — its combination of elevation changes, technical corners, and high-speed sections has humbled many purpose-built sports cars over the years.

Think about it: a vehicle designed primarily for urban mobility, with less than half a liter of engine displacement, tackling one of the most demanding race tracks in the world. The little Ligier wasn’t just out of its element — it was in an entirely different universe.

What makes this achievement noteworthy

While nobody will mistake the Ligier’s lap time for a competitive showing, there’s something wonderfully absurd and admirable about this attempt. It speaks to the playful spirit of automotive enthusiasm that extends beyond raw performance metrics.

The JS50 was never designed with the Nurburgring in mind. Its natural habitat is narrow city streets and parking spaces that would make ordinary car owners weep with joy. Taking such a vehicle to a racing circuit designed to test supercars is like bringing a butter knife to a sword fight — yet somehow, it completed the challenge.

Have you ever taken a vehicle completely out of its comfort zone just for the fun of it? There’s something purely joyful about pushing boundaries in unexpected ways.

A different kind of record

While the Mercedes-AMG One’s record demonstrates the pinnacle of automotive engineering and performance, the Ligier’s run represents something entirely different. It’s not about being the fastest — it’s about being the most unexpected participant.

This unusual lap might not make engineering sense, but it makes perfect emotional sense to anyone who loves cars and the spirit of trying something just because you can. The Nurburgring has seen Porsches, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis chase glory on its asphalt, but a 499cc microcar? That’s a new one.

Next time you feel your vehicle isn’t up to a task, remember the little Ligier that tackled the Green Hell. Sometimes, just finishing is an achievement worth celebrating.