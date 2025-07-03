Thousands of Tesla vehicles abandoned in parking lots: these shocking images

Ce que vous devez retenir Elon Musk’s company, which had experienced years of remarkable growth with the global success of the Model Y – temporarily becoming the world’s best-selling car across all categories – is now going through a rough patch.

global registrations dropped 13% in the first quarter of 2025, and Tesla failed to make the top 10 sales list for two straight months in some markets.

In Germany, a former airfield located about 37 miles from the Grünheide Gigafactory serves as a giant parking lot for European Teslas.

Improvised storage sites around the world

Social media has been buzzing with striking images showing hundreds of brand-new Tesla vehicles lined up in massive parking lots, baking under the sun. This phenomenon, stretching from the United States to Europe, reveals a tricky situation for the American automaker. Far from being insignificant, this buildup of unsold vehicles shows a growing gap between high-volume production and slowing demand.

Elon Musk’s company, which had experienced years of remarkable growth with the global success of the Model Y – temporarily becoming the world’s best-selling car across all categories – is now going through a rough patch. The numbers tell the story: global registrations dropped 13% in the first quarter of 2025, and Tesla failed to make the top 10 sales list for two straight months in some markets.

Makeshift storage solutions popping up everywhere

The reality on the ground often goes beyond official statements. In the United States, the situation has reached an unusual scale, forcing Tesla to requisition unexpected parking spaces. Shopping mall lots in St. Louis, Missouri, Chesterfield, and Lawrenceville, New Jersey now host hundreds of electric vehicles waiting for buyers. Most surprising is an abandoned apartment complex parking lot that has been transformed into a temporary storage area for unsold models.

This issue isn’t limited to American soil. In Germany, a former airfield located about 37 miles from the Grünheide Gigafactory serves as a giant parking lot for European Teslas. This site can accommodate up to 5,000 vehicles and appears to be nearing capacity. Local residents report a constant parade of car carriers: approximately 40 passages per hour, or nearly 400 daily trips to transport these cars to their temporary storage location.

Production reality meets market challenges

The contrast is striking: while production lines run at full capacity, buyers are becoming scarcer. This situation has forced Tesla to temporarily suspend production at its Texas Gigafactory, officially for maintenance work, but likely to adjust volumes to actual market needs. This factory produces both the Cybertruck and Model Y, two models at the center of the manufacturer’s current difficulties.

The Cybertruck case perfectly illustrates this problem. More than 100 units of the electric pickup are accumulating in Michigan, showing a gap between initial ambitions and public reception. Local authorities have even had to step in, with some municipalities refusing to allow their public parking lots to serve as unauthorized storage areas for the manufacturer.

Strategic and competitive challenges

Despite this accumulation, Tesla is oddly maintaining its pricing policy. Unlike the price war it initiated in early 2023, the company now refuses to significantly reduce its rates, despite the obvious excess inventory. This strategy is especially surprising as competition intensifies, particularly from Chinese manufacturers.

BYD, now the world’s number one electric car manufacturer, continues to exert considerable pricing pressure. The Chinese manufacturer doesn’t hesitate to slash prices to conquer new markets, creating a particularly tense competitive environment. This dynamic could intensify in coming years, making Tesla’s position even more delicate.

The recent evolution of some markets might offer some improvement prospects. The Model Y, now eligible for certain ecological bonuses in some regions, could regain some commercial appeal. The question remains whether these measures will be enough to absorb the considerable inventory accumulated in recent months and restart sales momentum that seems stalled today. Tesla’s ability to quickly adapt to this new competitive landscape will likely determine its near-term future in the global market.

