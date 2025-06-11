This ultra-rare supercar with only 2,157 units ever made sits in a royal garage

Ce que vous devez retenir This special edition – available in both coupe and roadster forms – featured exterior modifications and a power bump to 641 horsepower with 605 lb-ft of torque.

Deep within one of twelve palatial garages, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren waits silently among an extraordinary collection of automotive treasures. This isn’t just any supercar – it’s one of merely 2,157 units that ever rolled off the production line, making it rarer than most people realize.

The story begins with a passion that spans generations. What started as one man’s love affair with American muscle cars eventually grew into a 600-vehicle collection that requires over 100 dedicated staff members just to maintain. Think about that for a moment – that’s more cars than most dealerships have on their lots.

When German engineering meets British racing pedigree

The SLR McLaren saga kicked off at the 1999 Detroit Auto Show, where Mercedes unveiled the Vision SLR concept. They called it the “Silver Arrow of tomorrow,” paying homage to those legendary racing machines from the 1950s that dominated European circuits.

But concepts often stay concepts, right? Not this time. Thanks to a unique partnership with McLaren – the same folks building Formula 1 cars – this dream machine became reality. The collaboration made perfect sense: Mercedes needed McLaren’s racing expertise, while McLaren benefited from German engineering precision.

By 2003, the production version debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The result? A stunning two-seater that looked like it could slice through air molecules. Those gullwing doors, the impossibly long hood, side-mounted exhausts – every detail screamed “supercar” before the term became overused.

The numbers that matter

Measuring 183 inches in length, the SLR McLaren wasn’t exactly compact. Built on a carbon fiber chassis with aluminum structural elements, it weighed between 3,726 and 3,858 pounds depending on configuration. Heavy for today’s standards, but remember – this was 2003.

Under that pointed nose lived the heart of the beast: a 332 cubic inch V8 engine with a Lysholm-type supercharger. The combination delivered 617 horsepower and 575 lb-ft of torque. Power flowed to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission, launching this German-British hybrid from 0-62 mph in just 3.8 seconds. Top speed? A mind-bending 208 mph.

These weren’t just impressive numbers on paper. The SLR McLaren could genuinely challenge supercars costing twice as much (and some of them did).

Special editions that pushed boundaries further

As if the standard SLR wasn’t extreme enough, Mercedes decided to create the SLR McLaren 722. This special edition – available in both coupe and roadster forms – featured exterior modifications and a power bump to 641 horsepower with 605 lb-ft of torque.

The finale came with the SLR McLaren Stirling Moss edition, a tribute to the legendary British racing driver who passed away in 2020. This variant used the same enhanced engine as the 722, reaching 62 mph in 3.5 seconds and achieving a maximum velocity of 217 mph.

Production ended in 2009 after exactly 2,157 units had been built across all variants. That’s fewer cars than most manufacturers produce in a single day at modern facilities.

Why the SLR McLaren still matters today

More than two decades after its debut, the SLR McLaren remains relevant. While newer supercars boast more power and faster acceleration, few capture the same blend of luxury and performance that defined this collaboration.

The car represented a unique moment in automotive history when two companies with completely different philosophies came together. Mercedes brought luxury and refinement, while McLaren contributed racing DNA and lightweight construction techniques.

Today, finding a pristine SLR McLaren has become increasingly difficult. Prices have steadily climbed as collectors recognize what many missed initially – this wasn’t just another fast car, but a bridge between the analog supercars of the past and the digital precision machines of today.

Among the world’s most exclusive automotive collections, one particular SLR McLaren continues to represent the pinnacle of early 2000s supercar engineering. Whether it ever sees public roads again remains unknown, but its legacy as one of the last truly analog supercars is secure.

Sometimes the rarest treasures are the ones hidden away, waiting for their stories to be told.