This small habit is slowly killing your car: How long should you wait after starting your engine?

The next time you start your car, give it those extra seconds – your engine and wallet will thank you in the long run.

Most drivers do it without thinking – turning the key and immediately shifting into gear. But those few seconds of patience after starting your engine could add years to your car’s life by allowing proper engine warm-up.

Your vehicle’s engine requires regular maintenance – oil changes, filter replacements, spark plugs, timing belts – but all those shop visits won’t help much if you ignore the warming and cooling phases in your daily driving routine.

Why waiting matters for your engine

If you’re the type who starts the car and immediately drives off, you’re developing a habit that your car’s mechanics silently hate. While you won’t face an immediate catastrophic breakdown, this repeated behavior leads to long-term wear issues and reliability problems that eventually result in expensive repair bills.

When your engine is cold, especially in chilly climates or after cool nights, the oil is thicker and doesn’t flow as freely through the engine components. At startup, oil needs time to circulate through all passages and properly lubricate internal parts that lost their oil coating while sitting. The cold, dense oil creates extra strain on oil pumps and can’t perform its lubricating function optimally.

(I learned this lesson the hard way after rushing my morning commute for years, only to face a $2,300 repair bill that could have been avoided with just a bit of patience!)

How long should you really wait?

The sweet spot is about 60 seconds of idling after starting your engine. This brief pause allows the engine to work at a low RPM while lubricating all internal components and beginning the temperature increase. Before turning the key, it’s also helpful to press the clutch pedal (if your car doesn’t already require this) to prevent the extra strain of moving transmission components during startup.

That minute is roughly the time it takes to buckle your seatbelt, turn off notifications, connect your phone, and check for traffic before pulling out – practical tasks you’re likely doing anyway.

Higher idle RPMs are your friend

You’ve probably noticed that on cooler days, your engine RPMs run higher than normal after startup. If your normal idle is around 800 RPM, you might see the needle hovering around 1,500 RPM (especially in direct injection engines), though the increase varies by vehicle.

In these cases, the best approach is to wait until the RPMs gradually decrease. This isn’t just about temperature – your car’s computer is analyzing factors like the air-fuel ratio needed for each cylinder.

A warmed-up engine also allows the catalytic converter to clean exhaust gases more effectively. Think about it – would you take your emissions test with a freezing cold engine? The same principle applies to everyday driving.

For diesel engines, that one-minute idle wait is equally important. Modern diesel vehicles with stricter emissions controls actually produce more pollutants when the combustion chamber isn’t at proper operating temperature.

The complete warm-up process

Even after that initial minute, it’s best to drive gently until your temperature gauge reaches the optimal zone (typically the middle of the indicator). Avoid pushing your engine hard until it’s fully warmed up.

These small habits might seem minor, but they can add significant life to your car's mechanical systems.