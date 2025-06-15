This modified Lamborghini Revuelto just hit 199 mph on the Autobahn and sounds absolutely wild

Ce que vous devez retenir Sometimes it’s the details that make the biggest difference in how a car presents itself on the road.

Picture this: you’re cruising down the German Autobahn, and suddenly a Lamborghini Revuelto rockets past you like you’re standing still. That’s exactly what happened recently when Novitec, the Bavarian tuning house, unleashed their modified beast on one of those unrestricted highway sections where speed limits simply don’t exist.

Now, the Revuelto is already a monster straight from the factory. Under that aggressive hood lies the legendary 6.5-liter V12 engine that churns out 813 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and delivers 516 lb-ft of torque. But here’s where it gets interesting – this isn’t just about that screaming V12. The Italian supercar also packs three electric motors that bump the total system output to an eye-watering 1,001 horsepower.

You’d think that would be enough for most people, right? Well, Novitec had different ideas.

What makes the Novitec package special

The German tuning specialists took the already beastly Revuelto and decided to push the envelope further. Their enhancement package focuses on several key areas that transform both the driving experience and the car’s visual impact.

First up are the lowered springs. These aren’t just for looks (though they certainly help in that department). The revised suspension setup delivers smoother handling characteristics and gives the driver more precise control when pushing the car to its limits. It’s one of those modifications that you might not notice immediately, but once you experience it, there’s no going back.

Then there are the custom-designed wheels. Novitec has crafted these specifically for the Revuelto, and they add another layer of visual drama to what’s already an incredibly striking machine. Sometimes it’s the details that make the biggest difference in how a car presents itself on the road.

That exhaust note though

But here’s what really gets enthusiasts excited – the custom exhaust system. This is where Novitec has really focused their efforts, and for good reason. The new exhaust doesn’t just change how the car sounds; it transforms the entire auditory experience of driving this supercar.

Think about it: the Revuelto already has one of the most distinctive engine notes in the automotive world thanks to that naturally aspirated V12. But Novitec’s exhaust takes that symphony and amplifies it in ways that make every startup, every rev, and every downshift an event. (Anyone who’s heard a properly tuned Italian V12 knows exactly what we’re talking about here.)

Proving ground performance

To demonstrate what their enhanced Revuelto could actually do, Novitec took it to the ultimate proving ground – the German Autobahn. On a section where speed restrictions simply don’t apply, their modified supercar effortlessly broke through the 199 mph barrier.

What’s remarkable isn’t just the top speed itself, but how easily the car achieved it. The video footage shows the Revuelto accelerating with the kind of relentless determination that only comes from having over 1,000 horsepower at your disposal. The speedometer climbs with an almost casual authority that’s both thrilling and slightly terrifying to watch.

This kind of performance demonstration isn’t just about bragging rights. It showcases how well-executed modifications can enhance an already exceptional machine without compromising its fundamental character. The Novitec Revuelto maintains all the sophistication and refinement of the original while adding its own unique flavor to the mix.

The bigger picture

What makes this whole package interesting goes beyond just the numbers and modifications. It represents a fascinating approach to automotive enhancement where the goal isn’t to completely reinvent the wheel, but rather to refine and amplify what already makes a car special.

The Revuelto, with its hybrid V12 powertrain, already represents Lamborghini’s vision of how supercars can evolve. Novitec’s modifications respect that vision while adding their own interpretation of what makes a driving experience truly memorable.

Whether you’re talking about the handling improvements from the suspension work, the visual impact of those custom wheels, or the pure sonic drama of that exhaust system, each element contributes to creating something that’s more than just the sum of its parts.

And seeing it hit nearly 200 mph on the Autobahn? That’s just the cherry on top of what’s already a pretty spectacular automotive creation.