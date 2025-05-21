This legendary Citroen 2CV transforms into a gorgeous retro roadster

Ever wondered what to do with that old French classic gathering dust in your garage? A specialized Dutch company has developed one of the most beautiful ways to give the iconic Citroen 2CV a second life. Their solution? A stunning roadster conversion kit that turns the humble “ugly duckling” into a head-turning vintage sports car.

A new lease on life for an automotive icon

If you’re lucky enough to have an original Citroen 2CV sitting unused and don’t want to keep it in its factory form, this alternative body kit offers a gorgeous transformation. The conversion works with AZKA or AZKA-A type 2CVs, leaving the mechanical components untouched while completely reimagining the vehicle’s appearance and character.

What makes this conversion special is how it’s now fully approved for use on public roads. (I’ve always thought the best classic car projects are the ones you can actually drive rather than just admire in a garage.)

What’s included in the transformation?

The comprehensive kit focuses on both aesthetic and functional elements. You’ll get a new body, fenders, hood, windshield, dashboard instruments, three-point safety belts, and roll bar. Want to make it truly yours? Additional customization options include specialized seats, interior lining, a soft top, and various other details to personalize your creation.

The result is nothing short of magical. The transformed 2CV strongly evokes the classic roadsters of the 1960s, complete with a vertical grille, round headlights, and elegantly rounded rear end. That curved tail isn’t just for looks—it hides an impressive 21.2 cubic feet of luggage space, making this little roadster surprisingly practical for weekend getaways.

Simple joys inside and out

Step inside and you’ll find a refreshingly minimalist cabin. The interior embraces simplicity with just two round gauges and a two-person bench instead of conventional bucket seats. There’s something delightfully authentic about this approach—it’s retro, unpretentious, and focused on the pure joy of driving.

Under the hood, the familiar flat, air-cooled twin-cylinder engine remains untouched, still producing its modest 29 horsepower. Will you break any speed records? Not a chance. But with a total weight of just 1,320 pounds, the driving thrills are absolutely guaranteed.

This lightweight character harkens back to an era when driving excitement came from nimbleness and road feel rather than raw power. Have you ever driven something that weighs half as much as a modern compact car? It’s a totally different kind of fun.

The cost of transformation

The kit itself runs about $12,000, with roughly $4,400 of that going toward labor since installation requires approximately 40 hours of skilled work. Keep in mind that these costs can vary depending on the starting condition of your vehicle.

It’s worth noting that the transformation must be completed by specialized professionals. Right now, only workshops associated with the 2CV Méhari Club in France are authorized to perform this conversion. (Though I suspect as these beauties become more popular, we might see authorized installers popping up in other countries too.)

Don’t have a 2CV? No problem

If you’re smitten with this French classic reborn as a roadster but don’t actually own a 2CV donor car, you’re not out of luck. You can order a complete, customized model with prices ranging from approximately $2,700 to $33,000 depending on the options and adaptations you choose.

The beauty of this approach is how it honors the spirit of the original while creating something fresh. It’s automotive recycling at its finest—taking a beloved classic and reimagining it for driving enjoyment rather than letting it deteriorate with age.

What do you think about these kinds of transformations? Do they give classics a second chance at life, or should vintage cars always be preserved in their original form? The debate among car enthusiasts continues, but there’s no denying the charm of this little roadster and the smiles it would bring on sunny weekend drives.