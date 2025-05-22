This Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery still holds 87.7% capacity after 360,000 miles of real-world driving

When it comes to electric vehicles, battery degradation remains one of the biggest concerns for potential buyers. How well do these batteries actually hold up after years of daily driving and countless charging cycles? Hyundai just provided some fascinating real-world data that might surprise you.

The Korean automaker recently examined a Hyundai Ioniq 5 that had accumulated an astounding 360,000 miles in just 2 years and 9 months. That’s not a typo – we’re talking about roughly 130,000 miles per year of actual road use.

A salesman’s workhorse becomes a battery lab rat

The owner, a traveling salesman, needed a reliable vehicle that could handle his demanding schedule. His daily driving requirements were so intense that he quickly racked up more miles than most people see in a decade. When Hyundai engineers heard about this high-mileage Ioniq 5, they knew they had found the perfect test subject.

“When developing a battery, we need to create durability prediction models and verify if these models match real-world usage results,” explained a Hyundai representative. “That’s why we tested batteries from customer vehicles with high accumulated mileage.”

The company approached the owner with an unusual proposition: they would replace both his battery and motor with brand new components, completely free of charge. In return, they could study the original parts to understand how they held up under extreme use.

Fast charging didn’t kill the battery

Here’s where things get interesting. This wasn’t a pampered EV that only saw gentle home charging. Due to his work demands, the owner relied heavily on DC fast charging throughout his journey. This charging method is typically more aggressive and can accelerate battery degradation compared to slower Level 2 charging at home.

Yet after all those miles and rapid charging sessions, the battery retained 87.7% of its original capacity. That number stands out for two reasons.

First, most automakers offer battery warranties that guarantee 80% capacity retention after 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This Ioniq 5 exceeded both the warranty threshold and the typical mileage limit by a significant margin.

Second, the aggressive charging pattern should have been harder on the battery. But the results suggest that modern EV batteries might be more resilient than many people assume.

The maintenance cost reality check

Beyond battery health, this high-mileage case study revealed some eye-opening maintenance comparisons. The owner mentioned that his previous gas-powered vehicle required oil changes every 15 days due to his extreme driving schedule. Despite meticulous maintenance, he constantly replaced mechanical components.

With the Ioniq 5, he only needed to replace basic wear items over that 360,000-mile journey.

Hyundai’s calculations show that a comparable Tucson SUV would have required 66 oil changes, 8 spark plug replacements, 13 brake fluid changes, and 11 transmission fluid changes over the same distance. That maintenance would have cost between $8,500 and $9,500, while the Ioniq 5’s maintenance barely reached $1,100.

The fuel savings were equally impressive. A gas-powered Tucson with the 1.6-liter turbo engine would have consumed over $54,000 worth of gasoline, while the electric charges cost approximately $34,000.

When things finally start breaking

Even the most reliable vehicles eventually show their age. Around the 400,000-mile mark, the Ioniq 5 developed its first notable issue: the onboard charger stopped accepting Level 2 charging. (The car continued to work fine with DC fast charging, which is what the owner primarily used anyway.)

Hyundai wasn’t surprised by this failure, as it aligns with their expected lifespan for that component. The owner simply continued using fast chargers and kept driving.

Today, that same Ioniq 5 has over 419,000 miles on its odometer and continues serving its owner reliably. Few vehicles of any type – gas or electric – can claim such impressive longevity with minimal intervention.

This real-world case study offers a glimpse into the future of EV ownership. While individual results will vary based on driving patterns, climate, and charging habits, it’s encouraging to see that at least one electric vehicle has proven incredibly durable under extreme conditions. (Makes you wonder how many other high-mileage EVs are quietly proving their worth on roads around the world.)