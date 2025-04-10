This electric vehicle has driven over 360,000 miles on its original battery

The batteries maintained 87% of their total capacity after hundreds of thousands of miles and countless fast-charging sessions. (And that should make us rethink what we know about EV longevity.)

Electric vehicles continue to gain traction in the market. After a relatively quiet 2024, this year promises to be much better for electric mobility. We’re already seeing growth in EV sales, and according to global analysts, this positive trend will continue throughout the year.

A battery that just keeps going

Despite growing popularity, certain points still worry drivers. And among these concerns, many relate to the battery. Beyond range anxiety or fears about finding charging stations, drivers worry about something else: battery lifespan. This factor discourages many potential buyers who fear the replacement cost — a logical concern when we know that batteries represent about 40% of a car’s total price.

But battery replacement remains very rare, as proven multiple times by several studies. Nothing beats real-world experiences to get to the heart of the matter, though. One Hyundai Ioniq 5 driver has reportedly traveled more than 360,000 miles with the original battery!

And this motorist continues to drive the same car, having now covered over 414,000 miles with his electric vehicle. Hyundai replaced the battery in the Ioniq 5 free of charge after it exceeded 360,000 miles, as even the factory was impressed by the performance of this driver who uses the Ioniq 5 to travel more than 10,000 miles every month.

Remarkable battery performance

We should also note that the original battery of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 maintained 87% of its total capacity when replaced at 360,000 miles, even though the car was regularly recharged at fast chargers. This proves once again that this charging method isn’t particularly harmful. With the condition, of course, that you follow certain rules, such as charging the battery only from 20% to 80%.

The Ioniq 5 case adds to another notable instance where a Tesla Model S driver traveled over 435,000 miles with the original battery. In this case too, the electric sedan is used intensively every day. And even the electric motor hasn’t been replaced. This effectively debunks the myth that electric cars and their batteries don’t last long.

Studies support real-world findings

At the same time, a study actually confirmed that battery life was longer in real-world conditions than in laboratory tests. For its part, Tesla had proven that the battery of a Model 3 or Model Y loses only 15% of its capacity after more than 200,000 miles of use, while the corresponding percentage drops to 12% for the Model S and Model X.

What does all this mean for the average EV buyer? It signals that the technology has matured far beyond what many skeptics claim. Think about it — when was the last time you drove a gas-powered car for 360,000 miles without major engine work?

The data from these high-mileage EVs also suggests that battery degradation follows a pattern: it decreases somewhat in the first few years but then the degradation rate slows down dramatically. This contrasts with the common misconception that EV batteries degrade like smartphone batteries, which often show significant capacity loss after just 2-3 years.

What this means for EV resale values

These findings have significant implications for the used EV market. As more data emerges about battery longevity, we might see used electric vehicles retain their value better than previously expected. A five-year-old EV with 100,000 miles might still have 90% or more of its original range — making it a much more attractive proposition for second-hand buyers.

For prospective EV owners worried about long-term ownership costs, these real-world examples provide reassurance that the technology is built to last. With proper care — keeping the battery between 20-80% charge when possible and avoiding extreme temperatures — modern EV batteries can outlast many other components of the vehicle.

Are you still concerned about EV battery life? These remarkable examples show that with today’s technology, your electric car’s battery might outlast your desire to keep the car itself. And with manufacturers typically offering 8-10 year warranties on EV batteries, buyers have both real-world evidence and manufacturer guarantees to boost their confidence.