This electric supercar can only be bought with cryptocurrency – here’s the catch

Remember the iconic DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future? That stainless steel time machine with those unforgettable gull-wing doors? Well, the DeLorean name is making a comeback, but this time things are getting weird. Really weird.

The DeLorean Motor Company has just opened preorders for their all-electric supercar called the Alpha5. On paper, it sounds impressive. The car promises to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.99 seconds, reach a top speed of 155 mph, and deliver up to 298 miles of range thanks to its 100 kWh battery pack.

A design that screams nostalgia

The Alpha5’s design comes courtesy of Italdesign, and it’s clearly paying homage to the original DMC-12. Those signature gull-wing doors are back, along with a minimalist, almost retro-futuristic silhouette that’ll make any movie buff do a double-take. It’s like someone took the 1980s vision of the future and gave it an electric heart.

Two electric motors power this machine, and honestly, the specs sound competitive for today’s electric supercar market. But here’s where things start getting sketchy.

The cryptocurrency catch that changes everything

Want to get in line for an Alpha5? Forget about putting down a traditional deposit with your credit card or bank transfer. Instead, you’ll need to buy an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) worth $2,500 using cryptocurrency only. No cash, no cards – just crypto.

But wait, it gets stranger. Buying this NFT doesn’t even guarantee you’ll get the car first. It just gives you access to a waiting list, not priority placement. The delivery date? Nobody knows. And if you change your mind and want out? You lose both the NFT and your money unless you can find someone else to buy your digital token.

This isn’t how car preorders typically work, and it raises some red flags. Most automakers let you put down a refundable deposit that secures your spot in line. Here, you’re essentially gambling $2,500 on a maybe.

The mystery of the missing price tag

Here’s another head-scratcher: DeLorean hasn’t officially announced the Alpha5’s price. Industry rumors suggest it’ll cost around $125,000, but that’s just speculation. You’re being asked to commit money to join a waitlist for a car with no confirmed price tag. (Would you buy a house without knowing what it costs?)

The situation becomes even more puzzling when you learn that this isn’t the same DeLorean company that built the original DMC-12. This is a new company using the same name, with zero experience in mass production. They’ve shown digital renderings and one concept vehicle, but that’s it.

The reality check nobody’s talking about

Despite announcing plans to build 4,000 units, only six people have actually placed preorders so far. That’s… not exactly overwhelming demand for what’s supposed to be an exciting supercar comeback.

The cryptocurrency-only preorder process feels more like a tech startup experiment than a serious automotive venture. Traditional car buyers – even those shopping for six-figure supercars – expect transparency, clear pricing, and legitimate business practices.

This whole setup makes you wonder: are they selling cars or are they selling hype? The NFT requirement, the vague delivery timeline, and the non-refundable “deposit” all point toward a business model that prioritizes generating buzz over actually building vehicles.

Should you take the plunge?

Electric supercars are definitely having their moment, and the Alpha5’s specifications sound legitimate. But the way DeLorean is handling preorders feels more like a cryptocurrency scheme than a traditional automotive launch.

If you’re genuinely interested in an electric gull-wing supercar, you might want to wait and see if this company can actually deliver a real car before throwing $2,500 at an NFT. After all, there are plenty of established manufacturers building impressive electric sports cars with much more straightforward purchase processes.

The DeLorean name carries serious nostalgic weight, but nostalgia alone doesn’t build cars. Sometimes the most futuristic thing you can do is stick with proven, traditional business practices.