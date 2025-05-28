The Alpine A390 represents something unprecedented for the French performance brand. At 181.7 inches long, 74.2 inches wide, and 60.3 inches tall, this five-door electric fastback completely abandons Alpine’s traditional compact sports car philosophy. Yet somehow, it promises to deliver the same driving thrills that made the brand famous.

Built on the new Ampere electric platform, the A390 completes Alpine’s evolving lineup alongside the gasoline-powered A110 (which will soon go electric) and the compact A290. The design stays remarkably close to the A390_β concept, proving that sometimes production cars can actually look as good as their show car predecessors.

A front end that lights up like a meteor

The most striking feature has to be that front lighting signature. Alpine calls it “Cosmic Dust” – a collection of illuminated triangles inspired by their Alpenglow concept and their World Endurance Championship hypercar. The brand claims it “evokes a meteor crossing the atmosphere,” which might sound like marketing fluff until you see it in action.

When you approach the car, the triangles perform a welcome sequence while projecting the Alpine logo surrounded by snowflakes onto the ground. The front bumpers themselves feature triangular shapes meant to echo mountain peaks – a nice nod to Alpine’s heritage, even if this car will probably spend more time in mall parking lots than mountain passes.

The side profile showcases that distinctive floating roofline that drops toward the rear, creating an unmistakable silhouette. The rear doors hide their handles for a cleaner look, while wheels up to 21 inches fill out those black wheel arches. You’ll spot thoughtful details like the Alpine “A” logo on the side panels and an optional tricolor flag on the C-pillar – little touches that connect this larger car to the beloved A110.

An interior that remembers physical controls exist

Step inside and you’re greeted by leather-wrapped surfaces across the dashboard, center console, and door panels, all accented with ambient lighting. Twin 12.3-inch screens handle instrumentation and infotainment duties, both angled toward the driver in proper sports car fashion.

Here’s something refreshing: physical climate controls. While the auto industry seems determined to bury every function in touchscreen menus, Alpine kept the important stuff where you can actually feel it while driving.

The steering wheel deserves special mention – wrapped in blue Nappa leather with a flat bottom and center guideline, plus two aluminum buttons inspired by Formula 1. One controls regeneration modes, while the other activates “OV” mode for up to 10 seconds of extra power when you need it most.

The seats blend sportiness with comfort, featuring Alcantara upholstery and proper side bolstering. They’re heated and electrically adjustable, with optional Sabelt-branded seats available in blue and gray Nappa leather with carbon fiber inserts.

Cargo space that actually works

The trunk offers 18.8 cubic feet of space – respectable for a fastback, though you won’t be hauling furniture. An optional double floor provides extra storage flexibility for those longer road trips.

Three motors, two flavors of fast

The A390 uses a tri-motor setup: one front motor with wound rotor technology and two rear permanent magnet synchronous motors. Those rear motors enable Alpine Active Torque Vectoring, which should make cornering feel more natural than typical all-wheel-drive systems.

The range-topping A390 GTS produces 463 horsepower and 596 lb-ft of torque, launching from 0-62 mph in just 3.9 seconds – matching the track-focused A110 R. Top speed hits 137 mph, which is plenty for any reasonable (or unreasonable) driving situation.

The base A390 GT dials things back slightly to 394 horsepower, reaching 62 mph in 4.8 seconds with a 124 mph top speed. Still quick enough to embarrass most sports cars at traffic lights.

But raw power means nothing without proper chassis tuning. Alpine engineered a 106.7-inch wheelbase for better agility while lowering the center of gravity. Weight distribution sits at nearly perfect 49% front, 51% rear – numbers that should translate to balanced handling.

The suspension uses specific tuning with hydraulic stops, while the steering ratio stays short for quick responses. The braking system features 14.4-inch discs with six-piston calipers – a first for Alpine that should provide the stopping power to match the acceleration.

Electric range that works for real driving

The 89 kWh lithium-ion battery provides an estimated 323-345 miles of range depending on wheel and tire choices (pending EPA certification). Charging capabilities include 11 kW AC standard, optional 22 kW AC, or up to 190 kW DC fast charging when you need to add range quickly.

Standard equipment on the GT includes 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Michelin Sport EV tires, heated electric sport seats, heated Nappa leather steering wheel, 360-degree camera system, and a 13-speaker Devialet sound system. Not bad for what will likely be the “base” model when pricing gets announced.

The A390 proves that Alpine can think bigger without losing its identity. Whether it can maintain that famous Alpine driving feel in a larger, heavier package remains to be seen. But if this fastback can deliver even half the engagement of the A110 while offering real-world practicality, it might just redefine what we expect from electric performance cars.