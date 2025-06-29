This could be the most unique Land Rover Defender you’ve ever seen

Ce que vous devez retenir In what might be described as an automotive time warp, a remarkable collaboration has given birth to what many are calling the most distinctive off-road vehicle to date.

In what might be described as an automotive time warp, a remarkable collaboration has given birth to what many are calling the most distinctive off-road vehicle to date. By removing traditional components like gearboxes and central drive shafts, this reimagined Land Rover Defender offers an entirely new driving experience that stays true to its iconic heritage while embracing future technology.

Four electric motors replace traditional drivetrain

Imagine owning a classic, iconic Land Rover that somehow teleported from the future – that’s exactly what this special project delivers. Two companies specializing in electric conversions of conventional models and restoration of vintage Defenders joined forces to create something truly exceptional without sacrificing the vehicle’s character and personality.

What makes this conversion revolutionary is the complete removal of the internal combustion engine, transmission, and drive shaft. Instead, four electric motors have been integrated directly into the hubs of all wheels. This innovative approach eliminates the weight typically found under the hood, creating space for a larger battery pack.

Technical specifications that impress

Each of these motors is designed for 18-inch wheels and weighs only about 79 pounds. Their performance is nothing short of remarkable – each motor produces up to 75 kW (more than 100 horsepower) and generates 1,250 Nm of torque. And if you’re wondering whether this solution has negatively affected the vehicle’s road handling – it absolutely hasn’t.

Engineers have made all necessary modifications to the suspension and control systems, resulting in a Defender that accelerates, brakes, and turns better than before! The center of gravity remains low, emissions are zero, and engine noise is non-existent. The engine compartment now houses a 75 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 153 miles.

Performance metrics

In terms of performance, this electrified Defender reaches 0-62 mph in approximately 10 seconds and tops out at around 80 mph. A full charge using a 22 kW charger takes 5 hours, while a 50 kW fast charger needs just 90 minutes to reach 80% capacity.

What’s most fascinating about this build is how it manages to blend the rugged, go-anywhere capability that Defender owners love with modern electric technology. The four-motor setup actually enhances the off-road capability by allowing precise control of power delivery to each wheel independently. (I’ve always wondered why more off-road vehicles don’t adopt this approach – it seems like the perfect match for technical terrain.)

The interior maintains the classic Defender feel while subtly integrating the necessary controls for the electric drivetrain. Gone is the traditional gear lever, replaced by simple drive mode selectors that feel natural in the utilitarian cabin.

For Defender enthusiasts who worry about losing the soul of their beloved vehicle through electrification, this conversion proves that the essence of a vehicle isn’t always tied to its powertrain. Sometimes, it’s about preserving the experience while adapting to new technologies.

Would you consider an electric conversion for a classic 4×4? The blend of vintage charm with zero-emission technology might just represent the future for many iconic vehicles that would otherwise be restricted by tightening emissions regulations in major cities.