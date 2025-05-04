This Chinese SUV has a timing chain “twice as thick as any European car,” says mechanic

Chinese automakers have made significant inroads into the US automotive market. A mechanic recently sparked controversy with his analysis of Chinese vehicles, particularly praising the quality of one model’s engine components. Here’s what experts have discovered about these increasingly popular imports.

At the beginning of this decade, Chinese car manufacturers had minimal presence in the American market. Today, dozens of brands from China compete for sales here while established automakers like Volvo and Lotus have become part of Chinese conglomerates. One brand making waves is MG, now owned by SAIC Motor, one of China’s largest automakers.

MG’s surprising success in the compact SUV segment

The MG ZS has become a standout performer in the American market. This compact SUV starts at around $25,000 before incentives and has managed to capture significant market share thanks to its extensive standard equipment and competitive pricing. (The value proposition here is undeniable – you’re getting features that often cost thousands more on competing models.)

In terms of sales, the ZS has consistently ranked among the top-selling compact SUVs in several regional markets. Its straightforward approach to transportation – a traditionally-powered SUV without hybrid or electric complications – has resonated with cost-conscious buyers.

What’s under the hood reveals unexpected quality

Two automotive experts from a popular online channel decided to tear down a 2024 MG ZS to examine its construction quality. Their findings challenged some preconceptions about Chinese automotive engineering.

“Is this Chinese MG a rip-off? We’ll analyze this MG ZS example, built in 2024, a 1.5-liter with 106 horsepower that’s basically brand new,” they explained in their detailed inspection.

Interior quality shows cost-cutting measures

The interior examination revealed mixed results. The experts noted that while the design initially appears premium, many surfaces that look like leather are actually hard plastics. The steering wheel demonstrated noticeable flex during testing. “This isn’t carbon fiber – it’s just plastic trim,” they pointed out, referring to the dashboard materials.

However, they praised the cargo capacity, noting that the trunk offers 448 liters of space (approximately 15.8 cubic feet) without folding the rear seats. This puts it ahead of many competitors in the segment.

Engine components impress mechanics

Where the ZS truly surprised the experts was in its mechanical construction. They discovered that MG uses “top-tier brands” for engine components and managed to achieve full emissions compliance despite the relatively simple design.

The standout feature was the timing chain, which the mechanic described as “twice as thick as any European car.” This appears to be a direct response to reliability issues plaguing some European brands. “They’ve seen how BMW and Stellantis chains break frequently… so they said ‘not us, we’re making it twice as wide,'” the expert explained.

Parts availability challenges remain

One significant concern raised was the parts supply chain. “If you need a part for your car… they’re taking more than six months. Shops are packed with MGs waiting for their parts,” they noted. This extended wait time could pose serious problems for owners needing repairs.

The bigger picture for Chinese automakers

Chinese manufacturers have developed a comprehensive strategy for the American market. Beyond the ZS, companies like BYD, Great Wall Motors, and Nio are positioning themselves across various segments including electric vehicles, hybrids, and performance cars.

The timing chain discovery suggests these manufacturers are learning from competitors’ mistakes and over-engineering certain components to build reliability reputation. Whether this strategy translates to long-term success remains to be seen, but early sales figures indicate American buyers are willing to give these brands a chance.

As one dealer recently noted: “Customers who were skeptical at first often become converts after driving these cars. The value proposition is just too strong to ignore.” That statement captures the current state of affairs – Chinese automakers are no longer just alternatives; they’re becoming legitimate choices for mainstream American buyers.

What does this mean for the industry?

The examination of the MG ZS reveals a complex picture. While interior materials might not match premium brands, the mechanical foundation appears solid and potentially more durable than some established competitors. However, the parts supply chain issues could significantly impact long-term ownership satisfaction.

For prospective buyers, this analysis suggests doing thorough research beyond initial impressions. The hefty timing chain might mean fewer catastrophic engine failures, but waiting months for basic repairs could offset those reliability gains. As with any relatively new brand in the market, only time will reveal the true cost of ownership.