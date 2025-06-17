This Chinese hybrid SUV just broke the electric range record

Ce que vous devez retenir

What if we told you there’s a hybrid SUV that can drive 124 miles on electricity alone? Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, just made it happen with their new 08 model, and it’s causing quite a stir in the automotive world.

Breaking barriers with unprecedented electric range

The doesn’t just edge out the competition – it obliterates previous records. While most plug-in hybrids struggle to achieve 70 miles of electric range, this Chinese SUV delivers an impressive 124 miles of pure electric driving. Those aren’t inflated marketing numbers either. These figures come from rigorous European WLTP testing standards.

Think about your daily commute for a moment. Could you make it to work and back without using a single drop of gasoline? For many Americans, the answer would be yes with this vehicle. That’s the beauty of having such extensive electric range in a hybrid package.

The perfect solution for range anxiety

Here’s the thing about electric vehicles: they’re fantastic until you start worrying about finding a charging station. The 08 hybrid eliminates that concern entirely. You get all the benefits of electric driving for your daily routine, but there’s always that trusty gasoline engine ready to kick in when you need it.

This approach appeals to drivers who want to embrace electric mobility without completely abandoning the familiar comfort of having fuel as a backup. It’s like having your cake and eating it too (though admittedly, the cake comes with a complex powertrain).

What makes this range possible

The secret sauce lies in the massive 39.6 kWh battery pack tucked underneath the vehicle. That’s significantly larger than what you’ll find in most plug-in hybrids on the market today. Combined with a 135-horsepower 1.5-liter gasoline engine and a robust 208-horsepower electric motor, this setup provides both impressive range and solid performance.

The CMA Evo platform serves as the foundation – the same architecture that underpins vehicles from other Geely-owned brands. This shared engineering approach helps keep costs manageable while delivering sophisticated technology.

Charging capabilities that actually make sense

Nobody wants to wait hours for their car to charge, especially when you’re dealing with a large battery. The 08 addresses this concern with DC fast charging capability, allowing the battery to jump from 10 to 80 percent in just 33 minutes. That’s quick enough to grab lunch and get back on the road.

For home charging, you can easily plug it in overnight and wake up to a fully charged battery every morning. The beauty of this system is flexibility – charge when it’s convenient, drive on gas when it’s not.

Two trim levels with distinct personalities

Core model starts around $57,000, providing solid value for the technology you’re getting. Step up to the More trim for approximately $60,500, and you’ll add 21-inch wheels, premium Harman Kardon audio, and advanced LED Matrix lighting.

Both versions deliver the same impressive electric range and hybrid efficiency, so the choice comes down to whether you want those extra luxury touches.

Market timing and strategic positioning

The timing for this launch isn’t accidental. SUV sales continue growing while many consumers remain hesitant about fully electric vehicles. The 08 positions itself perfectly in this gap, offering electric driving capability without the commitment anxiety that comes with pure EVs.

The American market question

Here’s the frustrating part for US consumers: this impressive hybrid SUV won’t be crossing the Pacific anytime soon. No official plans exist for North American sales, leaving American buyers to admire from afar while Europeans get to enjoy this technological achievement.

Would you consider a hybrid SUV with 124 miles of electric range if it were available in the US? The combination of electric efficiency for daily driving and gasoline flexibility for longer trips seems like it could appeal to a broad range of American drivers.

The represents what’s possible when manufacturers push the boundaries of hybrid technology. Whether other automakers will respond with their own extended-range hybrids remains to be seen, but this Chinese SUV has certainly raised the bar for what consumers can expect from plug-in hybrid vehicles.