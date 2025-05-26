This Chinese battery charges in 60 seconds and gives you 93 miles of range

China just broke its own record again. A new electric vehicle battery can now deliver 93 miles of range with just one minute of charging time. Even more impressive? Five minutes gets you a solid 280 miles of driving range.

While companies like BYD and CATL have been leading the charge in solving electric vehicle problems, a new player called SEVB wants to shake things up. This Chinese battery manufacturer just announced what they’re calling the world’s first 1400-ampere flash charging system.

When electric cars match gas cars for convenience

Here’s what every electric car owner dreams about: walking up to a charging station and getting enough juice for a decent trip in the time it takes to grab a coffee. The Star Chaser 2.0 battery might actually make that dream reality.

This isn’t just about speed either. The battery can handle a charging current of 1400 amperes, which translates to 1.4 megawatts of power. To put that in perspective, most home electrical panels can’t even handle a fraction of that load.

The secret sauce? Something called 12C technology that allows the battery to recover its full capacity in just five minutes. That’s faster than most people can finish pumping gas (especially when you factor in paying and cleaning your windshield).

Record-breaking specs that actually matter

Numbers can be boring, but these ones tell a story. The Star Chaser 2.0 packs 200 Wh/kg energy density and can survive 100,000 complete charge cycles without losing performance. Most current electric vehicle batteries start showing their age after maybe 2,000 cycles.

SEVB isn’t just making one battery either. They’ve developed three different versions: a budget-friendly series version for basic vehicles, the Star Glow designed for premium cars, and the Star Ring – a cylindrical model perfect for smaller vehicles.

Solving the overheating problem

Anyone who’s used fast charging knows the dirty secret: batteries get hot. Really hot. And hot batteries charge slower, last shorter, and sometimes… well, let’s just say fire departments don’t love them.

SEVB tackled this with what they call a “multilayer sandwich” cooling system. This setup increases the cooling surface area by 50%, which means the battery stays cooler even during those ultra-fast charging sessions. They’ve also switched to more stable materials like lithium iron phosphate for the cathodes and added superconducting electrolytes.

Winter driving just got less stressful

Here’s where things get really interesting for American drivers. You know how your phone battery dies faster in winter? Electric car batteries do the same thing, which makes winter road trips a bit of a gamble.

The Star Chaser 2.0 keeps 90% of its capacity at -4°F and can actually function down to -40°F. That means Minnesota winters or Colorado mountain passes become much less intimidating in an electric vehicle.

The competition isn’t sleeping

SEVB’s numbers sound amazing, but they’re not alone in this race. BYD recently unveiled their Super e-Platform that can add 250 miles in five minutes – double what Tesla‘s Superchargers currently offer.

Meanwhile, CATL (the world’s largest battery manufacturer) claims their Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery 2.0 can deliver 323 miles in just five minutes. At this rate, we might see charging times that actually beat gas station fill-ups within the next few years.

The real question isn’t whether these batteries work – it’s when they’ll start showing up in cars you can actually buy. Chinese manufacturers have a habit of announcing breakthrough technologies that take years to reach production vehicles. But with this kind of performance gap opening up, American and European automakers might need to move faster than expected.

For now, these developments suggest that the biggest barriers to electric vehicle adoption – charging speed and range anxiety – might become historical footnotes sooner than most people think.