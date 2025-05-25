This bulletproof Lamborghini Urus might be the wildest SUV you’ll see this year

Just when you thought the Lamborghini Urus couldn’t get any more extreme, the mad scientists at Rezvani have turned it into something straight out of a superhero movie. Meet the Rezvani Knight – a heavily modified, bulletproof Urus that brings apocalypse-ready protection to the supercar SUV segment.

Mad Max meets luxury SUV

One look at the Knight and you’ll see this isn’t your standard Urus. The transformation starts with a menacing matte gray exterior that gives the vehicle a tactical appearance. Sharp body angles enhance its aggressive stance, while a roof-mounted LED light bar and rear spoiler complete the visual overhaul.

The modified body features widened fenders to accommodate massive wheels – 22 inches up front and 23 inches in the rear – wrapped in chunky off-road tires that mean business. This thing looks ready for both the red carpet and a war zone (and that’s kind of the point).

Supercar performance with tank-like protection

According to Ferris Rezvani, CEO of the California-based company, their goal was to push boundaries by combining supercar performance with serious off-road capability and protection. They’ve taken the Urus’s already impressive 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and cranked it up to 800 horsepower – that’s 143 horses more than the previous Urus and 11 more than the new SE model.

All that power translates to eye-watering acceleration. The Knight can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in about 2.8 seconds – roughly half a second quicker than the hybrid Urus. Try finding another armored vehicle that can move like that!

The Dark Knight package – protection fit for a billionaire

The real magic happens with the Dark Knight package, which transforms this Lamborghini into a rolling fortress. The comprehensive protection suite includes:

Bulletproof glass and body panels that can stop high-powered rifle rounds, special armor plating underneath to protect against explosives, military-grade run-flat tires that can keep going even after being shot, reinforced suspension systems to handle the additional weight, and a steel bumper designed to ram through obstacles if needed.

Inside the cabin, you’ll find survival gear that would make any doomsday prepper jealous: gas masks, a first aid kit, pepper spray, upgraded horns, sirens, and strobe lights to clear a path when things get dicey. (Because nothing says “move over” quite like a bulletproof Lamborghini with flashing lights bearing down on you.)

Exclusivity comes at a price

If you’re wondering what such protection and performance will cost you – brace yourself. Rezvani plans to build just 100 examples of the Knight, with the conversion package alone setting buyers back approximately $150,000. Add that to the price of the donor Lamborghini Urus, and you’re looking at a total investment approaching $550,000.

Is it worth it? That depends on your security needs and bank account. For most of us, this level of protection might seem excessive for the morning school run or grocery store trip. But for high-profile individuals who want supercar thrills without compromising on safety, the Rezvani Knight offers a unique proposition in the armored vehicle market.

Would you feel safer driving this armored beast, or does it seem like overkill? Either way, the Rezvani Knight represents an interesting fusion of luxury, performance, and tactical protection that few other vehicles can match.

The question remains – if you had the means, would you daily drive what’s essentially a supercar dressed as a military vehicle? Let us know what you think about this wild creation!