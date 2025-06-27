This $4.9 million Koenigsegg makes the Jesko Attack look tame

Ce que vous devez retenir While the Jesko honored the founder’s father, this new beast pays tribute to something even more specific – a racehorse named Sadair’s Spear that carried a passionate jockey in his final race back in 1976.

There’s something poetic about naming a track monster after a racing thoroughbred (and it certainly beats calling it the “Jesko Plus” or some other uninspired variant).

The most obvious change is that massive active dual-element rear wing mounted up top, working in harmony with an extended rear section that keeps the car glued to the tarmac.

The Swedish hypercar manufacturer just dropped another mind-bending machine that pushes the boundaries of what’s legally allowed on public roads. Meet the Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear – a track-focused evolution of the already insane Jesko Attack that somehow manages to be even more powerful, lighter, and more aerodynamically aggressive.

Only 30 units will ever see the light of day, and every single one has already found a home in someone’s garage. That’s the kind of exclusivity that comes with a price tag approaching five million dollars.

A name with racing heritage

The naming convention here isn’t random marketing speak. While the Jesko honored the founder’s father, this new beast pays tribute to something even more specific – a racehorse named Sadair’s Spear that carried a passionate jockey in his final race back in 1976. There’s something poetic about naming a track monster after a racing thoroughbred (and it certainly beats calling it the “Jesko Plus” or some other uninspired variant).

More power from the same V8 heart

The foundation remains that magnificent 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with the company’s nine-speed Lightspeed transmission. But the engineers weren’t content with “good enough.” They’ve tweaked the engine management, redesigned the air intakes, and improved the cooling system.

The result? When running on E85 fuel, this hypercar now produces 1,600 horsepower. Drop down to regular pump gas and you’re still looking at 1,282 hp – which is hardly settling for less. The engine spins up to 8,500 rpm in just 0.2 seconds, thanks to the absence of a traditional flywheel.

How does this translate to real-world performance? The company hasn’t released acceleration figures yet, but they did mention breaking their own lap record at Gotland Ring by 1.1 seconds. That’s a massive improvement when you’re already operating at the bleeding edge of physics.

Aerodynamics taken to the extreme

You can’t just add more power and call it a day. The Sadair’s Spear features a completely reworked aerodynamic package that generates significantly more downforce than its predecessor. The most obvious change is that massive active dual-element rear wing mounted up top, working in harmony with an extended rear section that keeps the car glued to the tarmac.

Look closer and you’ll spot aerodynamic appendages scattered across the body, additional air intakes, and those striking new Aircore carbon fiber wheels. These aren’t just for show – the seven-spoke turbine design helps with brake cooling while the wider track-oriented tires provide the grip needed to handle all that extra power.

Weight reduction and track-ready components

Despite all the additional aero hardware, the engineers managed to shed 77 pounds from the overall weight. How? Lighter suspension springs, optimized components throughout, and a focus on track-oriented functionality over comfort features.

The braking system gets an upgrade too, with carbon-ceramic discs and improved pad compounds that can handle the increased thermal loads. Six-point racing harnesses replace traditional seatbelts, while a digital instrument cluster mounted directly on the steering wheel keeps all vital information within the driver’s line of sight.

Modern touches include a premium sound system (because even track monsters need good tunes) and wireless charging for mobile devices. It’s still a road-legal hypercar, after all.

Exclusivity comes at a price

At $4.9 million, the Sadair’s Spear isn’t exactly an impulse purchase. But for those 30 fortunate buyers, they’re getting something genuinely unique – a street-legal race car that can set lap records one day and cruise to the country club the next.

The fact that all units sold before the public announcement tells you everything about Koenigsegg’s position in the hypercar hierarchy. When you’re competing with the likes of Bugatti and McLaren, having a waiting list of eager collectors is the ultimate validation.

This latest creation represents the Swedish manufacturer’s relentless pursuit of automotive perfection. Each new model doesn’t just incrementally improve on the last – it redefines what’s possible when engineering meets artistry. For those lucky enough to experience one, the Sadair’s Spear promises to deliver a driving experience that transcends traditional automotive boundaries.