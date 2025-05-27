When you think about exclusive hypercars, your mind probably drifts to limited-edition Ferraris or one-off Bugattis. But there’s a hand-built hypercar from North Africa that makes those seem common by comparison. Meet the Laraki Sahara, a beast that only two people on Earth have ever owned – and they happen to be the same person.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco holds the exclusive keys to both examples of this 1,527-horsepower monster. While Morocco might not be the first country that comes to mind when discussing automotive excellence, this North African nation has quietly been making waves in the car world (and not just as a potential manufacturing hub for budget vehicles).

The story behind Morocco’s most powerful creation

The Laraki Sahara emerged from the vision of Abdesslam Laraki, an entrepreneur who made his fortune importing vehicles before deciding to flip the script in 1999. Why import when you can create? His company, Laraki, set its sights on the rarefied air of hypercar manufacturing – a bold move for a Moroccan startup.

Before the Sahara came along, Laraki had already turned heads with models like the Fulgura, Borac, and Epitome. These machines showed up at prestigious events like the Geneva Motor Show and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, proving that world-class automotive engineering could emerge from unexpected places.

But the Sahara, launched in 2018, represents something different. While earlier Laraki models typically featured Mercedes-Benz V12 engines, this hypercar takes a distinctly American approach under the hood.

American muscle meets Moroccan craftsmanship

Here’s where things get interesting. The Sahara’s heart is a heavily modified Chevrolet V8 engine – the same basic architecture found in the Corvette. But calling it “the same” would be like comparing a house cat to a lion just because they’re both felines.

Laraki’s engineers worked their magic on this American powerplant, transforming it into a 1,527-horsepower screaming beast. The numbers speak for themselves: 0-62 mph in under 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph. Not bad for a car designed and built in Morocco.

The performance figures alone would make the Sahara noteworthy, but it’s the exclusivity that really sets it apart. Think about it – there are more McLaren F1s in existence (106 total) than there are Laraki Saharas. In fact, there are exactly two Saharas in the world, and both sit in the same garage.

Design that demands attention

One look at the Laraki Sahara and you understand why it belongs in a royal collection. The front end stretches out like a predator ready to pounce, complete with massive air intakes that aren’t just for show. The aggressive splitter up front works in harmony with the rear diffuser to keep this hypercar planted at high speeds.

Those enormous wheels? They’re necessary to handle the massive power being sent to the ground. The low roofline gives the Sahara an almost fighter jet-like silhouette, though it does mean the side windows are more like gun slits than traditional automotive glass (a small price to pay for such dramatic proportions).

Step inside and you’ll find an interior that matches the car’s exclusive nature. Premium leather covers nearly every surface, while the racing-inspired steering wheel and sport seats remind you that this isn’t just automotive jewelry – it’s built to perform.

The mystery of Morocco’s hypercar

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the Laraki Sahara isn’t its performance or its looks – it’s how little we actually know about it. This hypercar rarely appears in public, and detailed information remains scarce. When was the last time you saw a car review of something only two people could drive?

The bespoke nature of the Sahara extends beyond just its limited production numbers. Every component was selected specifically for this project, from the modified Corvette engine to the hand-crafted bodywork. It represents what happens when unlimited resources meet unlimited ambition in the automotive world.

Morocco’s automotive industry might still be developing, but the Laraki Sahara proves that innovation can emerge from anywhere. It stands as a testament to what’s possible when passion meets engineering excellence, regardless of geographical boundaries.

So the next time someone asks about the world’s most exclusive hypercar, remember the Sahara. After all, how many other vehicles can claim to have a production run of exactly two, with both examples owned by the same person? It’s automotive rarity taken to its logical extreme.