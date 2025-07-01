Thinking about buying a Jaecoo? Here are their cars, strengths and weaknesses

Ce que vous devez retenir Right now, the Jaecoo 7 is the only model available in the lineup, though this will change before year’s end when the smaller Jaecoo 5 hits showrooms.

The Chinese automotive brand Jaecoo is making its way into the American market with a progressive expansion of its model range throughout the year. For many average drivers, Chinese car brands remain somewhat unfamiliar territory. Let’s clear things up and take a closer look at what Jaecoo has to offer.

Current lineup: starting with the Jaecoo 7

Right now, the Jaecoo 7 is the only model available in the lineup, though this will change before year’s end when the smaller Jaecoo 5 hits showrooms.

The Jaecoo 7 served as the brand’s debut vehicle – a mid-sized SUV with premium aspirations. Its design language is simple yet elegant, featuring a distinctive large front grille that gives it a recognizable face on the road. Size-wise, it measures 177 inches long, 73 inches wide, and 66 inches tall.

Two powertrain options are available: a gasoline variant (the first to market) and a plug-in hybrid system called SHS. The gas version uses a 1.6-liter engine producing 145 horsepower, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Buyers can choose between front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. The 0-60 mph sprint takes just under 11 seconds.

The PHEV combines a 1.5 TDGI engine with a DHT transmission incorporating two electric motors – one functioning as a generator and another as a propulsion unit. This setup delivers a combined 340 horsepower and 387 lb-ft of torque.

A blade battery with 18.3 kWh capacity gives the PHEV an electric range exceeding 55 miles. This qualifies it for substantial federal tax incentives (around $7,500). The hybrid system achieves about 112 MPGe and offers a total range of approximately 745 miles thanks to its 15.8-gallon fuel tank. The battery can be fast-charged at up to 40 kW, replenishing from 30% to 80% in 20 minutes.

Two trim levels define the range:

Select

Exclusive (with AWD): Adds a larger 14.8-inch central screen, head-up display, Sony sound system with 8 speakers, driver’s seat with lumbar support and memory function, ventilated seats, heated second-row seats, heated steering wheel, and two-tone paint.

Pricing starts at around $26,890 for both the gasoline and plug-in hybrid versions (after federal incentives for the latter).

Coming soon: the Jaecoo 5

While not yet available, the Jaecoo 5 will arrive during the final four months of the year as the brand’s entry-level model. At first glance, it looks like a scaled-down version of the Jaecoo 7.

It measures 172 inches long, 73 inches wide, 65 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 103.5 inches. Despite its smaller footprint, the company emphasizes its off-road capabilities, highlighting a 20-degree approach angle, 30-degree departure angle, and 23.6-inch water fording ability.

The powertrain lineup will be diverse, with gasoline, electric, and hybrid (HEV) versions planned – though the hybrid will arrive last. The gas version uses the same 1.6 TGDI engine found in the Jaecoo 7 and Omoda 5, producing 145 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

Details on the Jaecoo 5 EV remain limited, with only confirmation of a range exceeding 250 miles. For the hybrid, we know it will use an advanced propulsion system built around a 1.5-liter turbocharged direct-injection engine.

Despite its entry-level positioning, the Jaecoo 5 won’t skimp on features, offering a 13.2-inch vertical touchscreen, an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 50W ventilated wireless charging system.

An interesting twist: Jaecoo markets it as the first “pet friendly” vehicle, with antibacterial, easy-clean interior materials designed for traveling with pets, plus a climate control system engineered to trap pet hair.

Looking ahead: the Jaecoo 8

The Jaecoo 8 will be the brand’s largest model, originally announced for a 2025 US launch, though final confirmation is pending.

Its design follows the brand’s established language but scaled up to 190 inches long, 76 inches wide, and 67 inches tall, with a 111-inch wheelbase.

Like its siblings, multiple powertrain options will be offered. The first is a conventional combustion engine – a 2.0 TGDI producing 249 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The second is a plug-in hybrid combining a 1.5 TGDI engine with two electric motors (one for each axle) and a three-speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission). This setup generates a combined 597 hp and 675 lb-ft of torque, enabling a 0-60 mph time of just 5.4 seconds.

(As someone who’s watched the evolution of Chinese auto brands in the US market, it’s fascinating to see how quickly they’re stepping up their game with these feature-packed vehicles at competitive price points.)