These indestructible engines that reach 300,000 miles without failing

In the automotive world, engine longevity is often the determining factor when judging a vehicle’s long-term value. Toyota once again confirms its dominant position in reliability with two engines featured in the ranking of the most durable on the market, closely followed by German manufacturers. Some models easily surpass the 300,000-mile mark, an exceptional performance worth examining.

If you own a car equipped with one of these engines, keep it precious. These engine blocks represent the Holy Grail of reliability in a world where durability is becoming a luxury.

The Toyota 2JZ-GTE, the absolute reference

Designed entirely by Toyota, this 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 stands as one of the most reliable engines in automotive history. The Toyota Supra MK4 popularized the 2JZ-GTE thanks to its remarkable performance in the sports car category.

This engine block has become the darling of automotive tuning enthusiasts. Its high tolerance for modifications and power increases makes it a preferred choice. Manufactured from cast iron, it can exceed 300,000 miles without a hint of trouble. (Have you ever seen an odometer display such mileage without flinching?)

The Honda K20, the alliance of performance and efficiency

Honda ranks at the same level as Toyota in terms of reliability. Its 2.0-liter K20 engine with VTEC variable valve timing doesn’t just withstand the test of time – it also ranks among the most efficient on the market.

This engine can be found in models like the Honda Civic Type R. Drivers highlight that the K20 requires little maintenance, with relatively modest repair costs. Cars equipped with this Honda engine can cross the 250,000-mile threshold without major difficulty.

The Mercedes-Benz OM617, German robustness

European brands are not left behind in the reliability race. Mercedes-Benz’s OM617 proves this point. This 5-cylinder diesel, mounted in models like the Mercedes W123 and W126, has allowed some vehicles to reach 600,000 miles.

This engine block is among the most robust on the market, requiring minimal maintenance while delivering high efficiency. The German manufacturer designed it to function for decades, a promise largely fulfilled.

The BMW M57, power and endurance

Another German brand shines for its reliability. The M57 engine, an inline-6 diesel, equips models from the 3 Series, 5 Series, and X5. Although it requires slightly more frequent maintenance, it offers a perfect balance between power and longevity.

Like its Japanese rival, this BMW block is made from cast iron, a material that remarkably resists wear. With rigorous maintenance, this engine can reach 300,000 miles without strain.

The Toyota 1HZ, simplicity serving durability

Toyota places a second engine in this elite ranking with the 1HZ. This 4.2-liter naturally aspirated block equips vehicles like the Land Cruiser, one of the most resistant off-roaders in extreme conditions.

The Japanese manufacturer opted for a simple engine, devoid of complex electronic components, but equipped with excellent cooling and lubrication systems. The Toyota Land Cruiser has established itself as one of the most iconic 4x4s thanks to the 1HZ, capable of functioning in extreme climates without flinching.

A lasting investment

Owning a vehicle equipped with one of these engines represents a true long-term advantage. In an era where rapid renewal seems to be the norm, these engine blocks remind us that quality design remains a sure value.

So, will your next car purchase take into account this data on engine longevity? Facing the rise of electric powertrains, these monuments of thermal engineering continue to fascinate with their extraordinary robustness.