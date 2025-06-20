The winery worker’s secret: How to open wine bottles when your corkscrew goes missing

Ce que vous devez retenir All you need is a simple screw and a pair of pliers – tools you probably already have in your garage or toolbox.

threading a long screw directly into the cork, then pulling it out using pliers, needle-nose pliers, or even the claw end of a hammer.

Unlike some other cork-removal hacks that might push the cork into the bottle or create a mess, the screw technique gives you clean, controlled results.

Picture this: you’ve got the perfect bottle of wine, great company, and absolutely no corkscrew in sight. Before you start panicking or making a grocery store run, there’s a time-tested trick that winery workers have been using for decades. All you need is a simple screw and a pair of pliers – tools you probably already have in your garage or toolbox.

The screw and pliers technique that never fails

You might think wineries would always have corkscrews on hand, but reality hits differently sometimes. When professional wine handlers find themselves without their go-to tool, they turn to this surprisingly effective workaround: threading a long screw directly into the cork, then pulling it out using pliers, needle-nose pliers, or even the claw end of a hammer.

What looks like a makeshift solution is actually a proven method that mirrors exactly how a traditional corkscrew works. The beauty of this approach? It keeps your cork intact and your wine bottle undamaged.

Why this method actually works so well

Think about it – a corkscrew is essentially just a specialized screw designed for wine corks. When you use a regular screw, you’re applying the same basic physics principle. The threaded screw grips the cork material securely, giving you something solid to pull against.

Many outdoor wine tastings and casual gatherings have been saved by this simple trick. I’ve personally seen seasoned wine enthusiasts pull this move off flawlessly at picnics where the corkscrew mysteriously disappeared.

Step-by-step guide to opening your wine bottle

Ready to try this technique yourself? Here’s exactly how to do it safely and effectively:

First, grab a screw that’s roughly 1.5 to 2 inches long. Length matters here – you want enough screw to grip the cork firmly, but not so much that you push through to the other side.

Next, position the screw in the center of the cork and start threading it in. You can do this by hand initially, or use a screwdriver if the cork feels particularly firm. Leave about half an inch of the screw sticking out – this gives you something to grab onto.

Now comes the extraction part. Grip the exposed screw head with your pliers, needle-nose pliers, or hammer claw. Apply steady, upward pressure while keeping the bottle stable. The key word here is steady – jerky movements can tear the cork or cause accidents.

Safety recommendations you shouldn’t ignore

While this is definitely a DIY solution, taking proper precautions makes all the difference:

• Never use rusty, bent, or damaged screws – they can break apart or contaminate your wine

• Keep all pressure vertical and controlled – sideways force can crack the bottle neck

• Hold the bottle firmly on a flat, non-slip surface

• Avoid hammering or striking the bottle in any way

• If the cork starts tearing, stop and reassess rather than forcing it

The 15 Bodegas blog notes that while this method requires some strength and precision, it works perfectly when executed properly. You’re essentially creating your own corkscrew on the spot.

When this trick becomes your wine-saving hero

This technique really shines during those unexpected moments. Maybe you’re at a cabin rental where the kitchen tools are limited, or you’re hosting an impromptu outdoor gathering. Having a basic toolbox around suddenly becomes your ticket to enjoying that special bottle you’ve been saving.

The method has gained popularity precisely because it’s so reliable. Unlike some other cork-removal hacks that might push the cork into the bottle or create a mess, the screw technique gives you clean, controlled results.

What’s your backup plan when wine-opening tools go missing? Sometimes the most straightforward solutions turn out to be the most effective ones. Next time you find yourself staring at a cork with no corkscrew in sight, you’ll know exactly what to do.