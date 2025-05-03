The weirdest items forgotten in Uber cars during 2024 will make you laugh

Have you ever jumped out of a ride-share only to realize minutes later that your phone or wallet is still sitting on the back seat? Most of us have been there. But some Uber passengers take “leaving stuff behind” to a whole new level.

Every year, Uber releases data about items that passengers forgot in their vehicles, and the 2024 edition might be the wildest collection yet. While keys, wallets and phones top the typical lost-and-found list, this year’s roundup includes items that will make you wonder what kind of night some riders were having.

When forgetfulness peaks

First, let’s talk timing. The data shows that most items go missing between 11 PM and midnight – not exactly shocking when you think about it. Many passengers are tired, perhaps a bit tipsy, and simply not at their most attentive during these late-night rides home.

And the day with the highest number of forgotten items? Halloween. (Makes perfect sense when you picture someone trying to keep track of their belongings while dressed as a giant taco or zombie bride.)

The truly bizarre forgotten treasures of 2024

So what exactly are people leaving behind in Ubers this year? Let’s just say the list ranges from mildly amusing to downright baffling:

A mannequin head with human hair – This raises so many questions. Was it for a beauty school student? Part of a costume? The start of a horror movie?

A Viking drinking horn – Someone was clearly taking their themed party very seriously. Or perhaps they’re just ready for mead at all times.

A Ghostbusters ghost trap – Who ya gonna call? Probably your Uber driver to see if they found your ghost-catching equipment.

A chainsaw – Listen, we all sometimes need to transport power tools, but maybe double-check you’ve got everything before exiting the vehicle?

Breast milk – This one isn’t funny so much as heartbreaking. Any nursing mom knows how valuable that liquid gold is.

A live turtle – How exactly does one forget their turtle? And was the driver surprised when they found it slowly exploring the back seat?

Aviation headphones – Worth around $1,000, this is definitely an expensive mistake.

Shrek ears – Somebody was having an ogre-tastic time before they forgot their costume accessories.

Bermuda shorts – Not weird in themselves, but maybe surprising depending on the climate or season.

A pink fan with two hearts and the word “bimbo” – The ultra-specific description makes this sound like a one-of-a-kind item.

A DNA test kit – Someone’s ancestry research or paternity investigation got delayed.

Pickleball paddles and ball – America’s fastest-growing sport has officially infiltrated the Uber lost and found.

Two mattresses – How do you forget two entire mattresses? And how did they fit in a standard Uber?

15 hookahs – This wasn’t just one forgotten hookah. It was FIFTEEN. Was someone delivering to a party?

An amethyst crystal – Some passenger’s healing energy got left behind.

An aquarium – With or without fish? The report doesn’t specify, but either way, quite the oversight.

What happens to forgotten items?

If you’ve left something in an Uber, don’t panic. The app has a straightforward lost-item recovery process: just go to your trip history, select the ride where you left your item, and tap “Find lost item.” This connects you with your driver so you can arrange to get your stuff back.

For the more unusual items (looking at you, person who left 15 hookahs), drivers are sometimes left puzzled about what to do – especially if the item is large, alive, or just plain weird. In most cases, drivers will report found items to Uber, which then works to return them to their rightful owners.

(Fun fact: Many drivers report that the weirder the item, the more likely they are to remember which passenger it belongs to. So if you must forget something, maybe make it memorable?)

The psychology of forgetting

Why do we leave things behind in ride-shares in the first place? Psychologists suggest several factors come into play:

Divided attention – When we’re focused on checking our phones, talking to friends, or just thinking about our destination, we’re less likely to do a quick seat check before exiting.

Alcohol – Let’s be real: many Uber rides happen after social events where drinks were involved. Alcohol impairs memory and attention, making it easier to walk away without all your belongings.

Unusual items – We’re more likely to remember our phone than a random purchase or something we don’t carry daily.

Rushing – When we’re in a hurry to get out of the car, we’re more likely to leave things behind.

Tips to avoid joining next year’s weird items list

Want to make sure your Viking horn or ghost trap makes it home with you? Try these simple habits:

Take a moment before exiting any ride to look around and under the seat. Make this as automatic as putting on your seatbelt when you get in.

Keep smaller items in your pockets or bag rather than loose on the seat beside you.

If you’re traveling with unusual items (no judgment), make a mental note or even set a phone reminder about them.

Ask your driver to wait a few seconds while you do a quick check before closing the door.

So next time you hop into an Uber, remember: thousands of people before you have left items ranging from the mundane to the bizarre. And unless you want your chainsaw or turtle to become part of next year’s weird items report, take that extra second to look behind you before you close the door.