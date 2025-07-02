The wait is over: Mazda’s iconic CX-5 is about to unveil its third generation next week

Ce que vous devez retenir The lower section includes a gloss black bumper treatment, a diffuser, and dual exhaust outlets – details that hint at the brand’s continued focus on driving dynamics.

The cabin of the new CX-5 is expected to receive a substantial overhaul with improved materials and finishes that further enhance Mazda’s premium feel.

With the official reveal just around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to see if the third-generation CX-5 can continue the success story of what has become one of Mazda’s most cherished models in the American market.

The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as Mazda prepares to pull the covers off the all-new 2025 CX-5. This beloved compact SUV is just days away from making its grand entrance in its third-generation form, bringing significant upgrades across all areas.

A new chapter for Mazda’s bestseller

The Japanese automaker has been hard at work developing the next iteration of one of its most valuable models. This compact SUV has been a cornerstone of Mazda’s lineup, consistently ranking among the brand’s top sellers in the US market. The current model has built a solid reputation for blending driving pleasure with premium feel at a reasonable price point.

Mazda has released some teaser images ahead of the official unveiling scheduled for July 10th, giving us our first glimpse of what to expect from the 2025 CX-5.

Evolution rather than revolution in design

From what Mazda has revealed so far, the new CX-5 appears to follow an evolutionary design path. The silhouette maintains familiar proportions while incorporating sharper elements from Mazda’s latest design language.

The teasers show a refined front end featuring Mazda’s signature slim LED headlights with a new two-tier daytime running light design. The characteristic grille remains, though integrated into a more minimalist front fascia that avoids excessive plastic cladding – a move that aligns with Mazda’s upmarket aspirations.

At the rear, new elongated taillights create visual continuity with the headlight signature. The tailgate features a pronounced fold below the rear window, topped by a spoiler. The lower section includes a gloss black bumper treatment, a diffuser, and dual exhaust outlets – details that hint at the brand’s continued focus on driving dynamics.

Powertrain options: combustion engines with hybrid assistance

In an era where many manufacturers are rushing toward full electrification, Mazda is taking a more measured approach. The 2025 CX-5 will continue to offer internal combustion engines, albeit with hybrid technology to improve efficiency and meet emissions standards.

The most significant addition will be a new self-charging hybrid variant. While details remain limited, Mazda has confirmed that this powertrain will eventually feature the new Skyactiv-Z gasoline engine, designed to deliver improved fuel economy without sacrificing performance.

However, this advanced powertrain might not be available at launch, with its debut reportedly scheduled for late 2027. This suggests Mazda might initially offer mild-hybrid versions of the CX-5 before introducing the full hybrid system later in the model’s lifecycle.

Interior and technology upgrades

The cabin of the new CX-5 is expected to receive a substantial overhaul with improved materials and finishes that further enhance Mazda’s premium feel. Tech upgrades will likely include a larger infotainment screen and features borrowed from the brand’s higher-end models.

While exact dimensions haven’t been confirmed, the new model could grow slightly from the current version’s 179.1-inch length to around 181 inches. This would increase interior space and cargo capacity while positioning the CX-5 more effectively against recent entrants in the mid-size SUV segment.

(I’ve always appreciated how Mazda manages to make their interiors feel a class above their price point – it’s one of those things that makes living with their cars so satisfying.)

As expected, Mazda will equip the CX-5 with the latest connectivity features and advanced driver assistance systems to enhance both safety and comfort during everyday driving.

The new model will likely come with a restructured trim lineup and more standard equipment to boost its market competitiveness. These improvements, combined with the completely new platform, will probably result in a slight price increase over the current model.

With the official reveal just around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to see if the third-generation CX-5 can continue the success story of what has become one of Mazda’s most cherished models in the American market.