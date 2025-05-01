The Ultimate Betrayal: Harley-Davidson Launches Electric Scooters !

In a move that might make traditional riders raise their eyebrows, Harley-Davidson is gearing up to launch its first-ever electric scooter. Don’t worry, purists – the iconic American brand won’t be slapping its legendary bar and shield logo on this two-wheeled urban runabout. Instead, this groundbreaking machine will carry the LiveWire badge, the electric motorcycle division created by Harley to separate its battery-powered offerings from its traditional combustion lineup.

The 120-year-old motorcycle manufacturer has been walking a tightrope lately. While facing some brand challenges in its home market, Harley has been actively seeking ways to both keep its loyal followers happy and attract fresh blood to the family. This electric scooter represents perhaps their boldest step yet toward reinvention.

LiveWire’s growing electric footprint

LiveWire already offers four distinct models in its European lineup, including the S2 Alpinista, S2 Mulholland, S2 Del Mar, and the flagship LiveWire One. The first three share similar propulsion systems, delivering approximately 14 horsepower with range spanning 112-120 miles on a single charge that takes about 78 minutes to complete. The top-tier LiveWire One kicks things up a notch with 21 horsepower and an impressive 146-mile range.

As for the upcoming scooter project? This isn’t exactly coming out of nowhere. At the 2024 EICMA motorcycle show, LiveWire unveiled two concept bikes created through a partnership with Taiwanese manufacturer Kymco. This collaboration works both ways – Kymco gains access to Harley’s Arrow platform for their own electric motorcycles (the RevoNEX and SuperNEX), while LiveWire receives expertise in developing what will become their first maxi-scooter.

What we know about the electric maxi-scooter

LiveWire aims to create a premium scooter that matches the performance of their S2 electric motorcycle line. That means we’re looking at power in the 14-15 horsepower range with approximately 120-mile range per charge. While the official launch isn’t expected until 2026, LiveWire has already filed for trademark registration with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for use with electric scooters, motorcycles, and two-wheeled motorized vehicles.

Industry insiders suggest the production model might be named “Doki” – an interesting choice that draws from the Japanese onomatopoeia “Doki Doki,” which mimics the sound of a rapidly beating heart. (Makes you wonder if riding it will get your pulse racing, right?)

LiveWire has set its sights on attracting younger, tech-savvy urban riders with this premium offering. The strategy focuses on major European cities where scooters reign supreme as daily transportation, providing an upscale alternative that comes with the prestige of the Harley-Davidson/LiveWire connection – albeit at a higher price point than conventional options.

Technical foundation and design possibilities

The scooter will be built on LiveWire’s modular S2 Arrow platform, an architecture designed with flexibility in mind. This system can accommodate different electric vehicle formats with motors positioned in various locations and battery packs of different capacities.

Which concept will inspire the production model? There are two contenders from last year’s EICMA showcase. The first follows traditional scooter styling with a futuristic twist, featuring body panels that partially cover the front wheel. The second concept is far more adventurous – an off-road capable scooter sporting knobby tires, exposed framework, a split-level seat, and visible rear swingarm with a built-in cargo rack.

This second option aligns with the growing crossover scooter trend that’s gaining popularity for its rugged good looks and practical versatility. (I’ve seen more of these adventure-styled scoots on city streets lately – they certainly turn heads!)

What this means for the motorcycle world

For a company so deeply rooted in tradition to venture into electric scooters marks a significant pivot. While purists might breathe a sigh of relief that the scooter won’t wear the actual Harley-Davidson badge, it still represents a dramatic evolution for America’s most iconic motorcycle manufacturer.

The move signals how seriously major motorcycle manufacturers are taking both electrification and urban mobility. With cities growing more congested and emission restrictions tightening, even brands built on rumbling V-twins are adapting to new market realities.

We should learn more specifics about this groundbreaking electric scooter in the coming months. Whether it leans toward conventional urban design or the more exciting adventure-ready concept, it will undoubtedly be a watershed moment when the company most associated with highway cruisers and leather jackets offers a silent-running city commuter.

Would you ride an electric scooter with Harley-Davidson DNA? The landscape of American motorcycling is clearly shifting beneath our wheels.