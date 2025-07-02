The traffic puzzle dividing the internet – Which car has the right of way?

Ce que vous devez retenir who has the right of way when one vehicle is making a U-turn from a priority road and another is turning right from a side street.

A traffic scenario that has sparked heated debates online raises a key question for all drivers: who has the right of way when one vehicle is making a U-turn from a priority road and another is turning right from a side street? This seemingly simple situation has become a viral road safety challenge that’s testing drivers’ knowledge of traffic rules.

The scenario that’s confusing drivers everywhere

The image at the center of this debate shows two vehicles at an intersection. Car #1 is traveling on a priority road and preparing to make a U-turn to enter the opposite lane. Meanwhile, Car #2 is emerging from a perpendicular road and wants to enter the same lane. Who should go first?

Many road users quickly assume that Car #1 has priority since it’s traveling on a main road. But is that really what the law says? (I’ve seen plenty of near-misses because of confusion in these exact situations.)

What the traffic rules actually say

According to German traffic regulations—which sparked this debate after being shared by ADAC, Germany‘s largest automobile club—the answer might surprise you. The German traffic code clearly states that any vehicle making a left turn must allow vehicles turning right to proceed first. Therefore, in this specific scenario, Car #2 has the right of way.

This rule exists for practical reasons related to traffic flow and safety. Right turns are generally quicker and less disruptive to traffic patterns than left turns or U-turns, which require crossing opposing lanes.

How these rules apply in the United States

In the US, traffic laws can vary slightly from state to state, but the general principle remains similar. When a vehicle is making a U-turn, it typically must yield to all other traffic—including vehicles coming from side streets.

It’s worth noting that in many locations across America, U-turns are often prohibited altogether, especially at busy intersections. These restrictions are usually clearly marked with appropriate road signs. Always look for “No U-turn” signs before attempting such a maneuver.

Why knowing these rules matters

Road safety experts emphasize that understanding traffic regulations isn’t just about passing your driving test—it’s about everyday road safety. From your very first driving lessons, you learn basic rules like yielding to vehicles coming from the right at unmarked intersections.

But as this puzzle demonstrates, there are more complex scenarios that many drivers find confusing. These misunderstandings can lead to dangerous situations, near-misses, or even accidents.

In fact, a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that intersections are the sites of roughly 40% of all crashes in the United States, with confusion about right-of-way being a major contributing factor.

Testing your knowledge of priority rules

How would you handle the following situations?

– A four-way stop where multiple vehicles arrive simultaneously

– A roundabout with multiple vehicles entering and exiting

– An intersection where traffic lights have failed

Each of these scenarios has specific rules that govern who goes first. Knowing these rules—and following them consistently—helps create predictability on our roads, which is the foundation of traffic safety.

So next time you approach an intersection and find yourself unsure about who has priority, remember that the rules exist for a reason. And in the case of our puzzle: when one car is making a U-turn from a main road and another is turning right from a side street, the car turning right generally has priority.

What other traffic scenarios do you find confusing? Understanding these common puzzles might just help make our roads safer for everyone.