The Suzuki Alto lives on – and gets even more fuel-efficient

Ce que vous devez retenir The Japanese compact car from Suzuki has just received a refresh for 2025 in Japan, with small but meaningful changes to its appearance and, most notably, even greater fuel economy – dropping to as low as 28 mpg in city driving.

The new Suzuki Alto is already available for order in Japan, with prices starting at around $8,000 for the basic front-wheel drive version without the hybrid system.

While the Alto might seem like a perfect fit for urban American drivers looking to navigate tight city streets and save on gas, there's no word yet on whether this tiny fuel-sipper will make its way to US shores.

While the automotive world seems dominated by oversized SUVs and increasingly chaotic urban environments, the Suzuki Alto proves there’s still room for small, economical, and charming vehicles in the market.

A subtle but effective facelift

This update comes nearly four years after the introduction of the ninth generation of this Japanese city car. The design hasn’t changed radically, but it’s been enhanced with a new grille and redesigned bumpers featuring more rounded lines. At the rear, a new roof spoiler gives a fresh look to this compact hatchback.

The aesthetic changes aren’t just for show – Suzuki emphasizes that they contribute to improved aerodynamics, which translates into even lower fuel consumption. (Ever noticed how those tiny tweaks can make a huge difference in efficiency?)

Small engine, big savings

The Alto retains the same three-cylinder 660cc engine, available either as a naturally aspirated version or with a mild hybrid system. The hybrid variant now achieves fuel economy of up to 28 mpg in city driving. With these figures, the Alto claims the title of the most fuel-efficient hybrid mini car in Japan with an internal combustion engine.

In terms of dimensions, it remains a pure kei car, with a length of just 11.1 feet, making it ideal for narrow city streets. The refresh also brings new colors, such as Terracotta Pink Metallic and new two-tone combinations, with shades like Foggy Blue Pearl Metallic, Chiffon Ivory Metallic, and Nocturne Blue Pearl on the roof.

Minimalist interior with modern touches

The interior remains minimalist yet practical. The 7-inch central screen now supports Suzuki Connect, giving users the ability to remotely control functions such as air conditioning through a dedicated app.

In the top-tier Hybrid X trim, the steering wheel is wrapped in genuine leather, and the door handles feature chrome details. However, the base models remain extremely simple, with steel wheels and an empty space where a screen would normally be.

Safety gets an upgrade with Dual Sensor Brake Support II, lane departure prevention, and an alert system for when vehicles ahead start moving at traffic lights.

Pricing and availability

The new Suzuki Alto is already available for order in Japan, with prices starting at around $8,000 for the basic front-wheel drive version without the hybrid system. The top-of-the-line version with mild-hybrid technology and all-wheel drive costs just over $11,000.

While the Alto might seem like a perfect fit for urban American drivers looking to navigate tight city streets and save on gas, there’s no word yet on whether this tiny fuel-sipper will make its way to US shores. Given America’s preference for larger vehicles, it might remain a dream for those of us who appreciate ultra-compact efficiency.

Would you consider driving a tiny car like the Alto if it meant cutting your fuel costs in half? The trade-off between size and savings is something many urban dwellers might find worth considering in today’s economy.