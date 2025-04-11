The return of V10 engines in Formula 1: not everyone’s dream comeback

Racing fans have been buzzing about the possible return of V10 engines to Formula 1, but the potential shift has created a divide among manufacturers currently participating in the championship. While enthusiasts dream of hearing that iconic engine roar again, some key players aren’t eager to turn back the clock.

F1 evolves constantly, though evolution doesn’t always mean moving forward. Sometimes it means revisiting what worked well in the past. This explains why discussions about bringing back V10 engines have gained momentum recently. The FIA appears to be weighing this option, but not all stakeholders agree on this direction for the sport’s future.

2028: the possible comeback year

The governing body is considering reintroducing the 10-cylinder engines as early as 2028. While many fans would love this change, the idea hasn’t received the same enthusiasm from the people actually responsible for building the engines and propulsion systems.

Two manufacturers in particular — Honda and Audi — have expressed reservations about this potential shift. Their hesitation makes sense when you consider that a major reason for their participation in F1 was the electrified mechanical systems that define modern racing.

Honda’s measured response

Koji Watanabe, president of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), clearly outlined his company’s stance on the matter:

“We know the FIA intends to introduce naturally aspirated V10 engines starting in 2028 […] Still, we haven’t received detailed information from the FIA. They will hold meetings involving engine manufacturers, and we’d like to discuss it first at that level,” he explained.

“Since we don’t have details at the moment, we’re not in a position to say ‘the V10 is unacceptable.’ We would first like to understand what’s being proposed before starting conversations. A meeting would need to be arranged, and at that point, we intend to express our opinion as a manufacturer,” he added.

That said, he made one point crystal clear: “At minimum, the reason for our return to F1 is electrification and electric motors.”

Audi’s firm opposition

Honda’s position aligns with that of another competitor, Audi. In statements to motorsport media, they made their stance unmistakable:

“The upcoming regulatory changes, including the new hybrid power unit regulations set for the 2026 season and beyond, were a key factor in Audi’s decision to enter Formula 1.”

“These power unit regulations reflect the same technological advances driving innovation in Audi’s road vehicles,” they stated, firmly opposing any move away from electrification in their F1 engines.

We’ll have to wait to see how this plays out, but manufacturers are already staking out their positions. For technical changes to happen by 2028, decisions can’t be delayed too long. (You know how it goes in racing — even off the track, timing is everything!)

Honda’s present and future in Formula 1

The Honda executive gave an interview in which he also discussed the team’s current status and position:

“Looking back, we’re very proud of the results we’ve achieved with this partnership,” he noted, referring to their alliance with Red Bull.

“Especially with Yuki (Tsunoda) here at a home race, racing for Red Bull… it’s a very important and meaningful weekend,” he added.

This represents a dramatic shift from Honda’s experience during the first three years of their new F1 era, when problems (both with reliability and power) led their only client, McLaren, to abandon them after the 2017 season ended.

“Our Honda staff… struggled somewhat because it was something new that they had to put all their effort into during the first three years. We had interrupted the F1 project, so we weren’t prepared in 2015. We started from zero. Now we’re not starting from zero, so development is smoother,” he explained.

This refers to their alliance with Aston Martin, which also presents the challenge of having only one official team — meaning just two seats on the grid instead of four, as they had with Red Bull. This, however, won’t be a problem for Honda.

“The number of seats will be reduced. Nevertheless, as far as we’re concerned at Honda, we’ll continue to express our opinion when choosing drivers for 2026 and beyond. Obviously, the team has the final say in deciding which drivers join… but the situation will be the same (as with Red Bull), where we’ll give our input,” he concluded.

The balance between tradition and innovation

The debate around V10 engines highlights the tension between F1’s rich heritage and its future direction. With a top speed of over 220 mph and producing around 900 horsepower, these naturally aspirated engines represent a raw, pure form of racing that many purists miss. Their distinctive sound — reaching up to 19,000 RPM during their peak era — created an auditory experience that many feel the current turbocharged V6 hybrid power units simply can’t match.

But would returning to V10s be a step backward for a sport that’s publicly committed to greater sustainability? Modern F1 engines weigh approximately 220 pounds (100 kg) and manufacturers have invested billions in hybrid technology development. Switching course now would mean abandoning much of that research and development — something that brands like Honda and Audi, with their substantial investments in electrification for consumer vehicles, are understandably reluctant to do.

F1 stands at a technological crossroads. The decision made will shape not just the sound at racetracks but also the sport’s technical relevance and manufacturer participation for years to come. What do you think? Would you rather hear the scream of a V10 again, or keep pushing forward with hybrid technology?