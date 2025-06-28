The return of Mazda RX-7: Powered by a 365 hp Wankel engine – legendary sports car reborn

Ce que vous devez retenir Mazda has confirmed plans to launch a new electric sports car inspired by the iconic RX-7, featuring a Wankel rotary engine as a range extender.

The car will feature a 365 horsepower electric motor powered by a battery that can be charged either from an external power source or through a dual-rotor Wankel engine acting as a range extender.

At an estimated weight of around 3,500 pounds, the new sports car would maintain a favorable power-to-weight ratio thanks to both the compact nature of the rotary engine and the immediate torque delivery of the electric motor.

Mazda has confirmed plans to launch a new electric sports car inspired by the iconic RX-7, featuring a Wankel rotary engine as a range extender. This exciting development marks a bold return to the company’s rotary heritage while embracing modern electric vehicle technology.

Iconic SP concept becomes reality

The upcoming model will be based on the Iconic SP prototype that debuted at the 2023 Japan Motor Show. According to optimistic projections, production could begin as early as 2026, bringing back the spirit of one of Japan’s most beloved sports cars to American roads.

What makes this vehicle truly stand out is its innovative powertrain. The car will feature a 365 horsepower electric motor powered by a battery that can be charged either from an external power source or through a dual-rotor Wankel engine acting as a range extender. This combination aims to solve the range anxiety issues that many electric vehicle owners face while maintaining the thrilling performance expected from a vehicle carrying the RX-7 legacy.

A unique powertrain approach

Mazda is also exploring the development of a version where the rotary engine directly powers the rear axle. This configuration would be unique in today’s market and attempts to transfer the DNA of the original RX-7 into a modern, efficient, and fun-to-drive package.

(I still remember the distinct sound of those original rotary engines – nothing else on the road quite matched that smooth, high-revving whine that made the RX-7 instantly recognizable even before you saw it.)

While official figures regarding fuel consumption or range haven’t been announced yet, the new rotary engine has been redesigned to meet strict emissions standards. The Wankel engine can operate on various fuel types, including hydrogen and gasoline, with Mazda leveraging its compact and lightweight construction.

Rotary renaissance in the electric age

For those unfamiliar with Mazda’s history, the company has a long-standing relationship with rotary engines, dating back to the 1967 Cosmo Sport. The RX-7, produced from 1978 to 2002 across three generations, became the flagship rotary-powered sports car that earned a cult following in America, with prices for well-maintained examples now reaching $40,000 to $100,000 depending on condition and generation.

The combination of electric power with rotary technology represents an interesting blend of Mazda’s heritage with future propulsion needs. At an estimated weight of around 3,500 pounds, the new sports car would maintain a favorable power-to-weight ratio thanks to both the compact nature of the rotary engine and the immediate torque delivery of the electric motor.

Have you been waiting for the return of a rotary-powered Mazda sports car? This hybrid approach might just be the perfect way to experience the unique character of a Wankel engine while embracing the inevitable electric future.

The automotive world has seen many legendary nameplates return with mixed results. Will Mazda’s approach of merging its rotary heritage with modern electrification prove successful? Only time will tell, but for fans of unique engineering solutions and distinctive sports cars, this represents one of the most interesting automotive developments in recent years.