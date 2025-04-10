The real cost of charging electric vehicles in America

As electric vehicles transform the American automotive landscape, many car buyers face one burning question: is charging an EV truly cheaper than filling up with gas? Let’s dive into the numbers and break down this complex question once and for all.

For most drivers who can charge at home overnight, the math works heavily in favor of going electric. But the story changes when you’re relying on public charging networks for road trips or if you live in an apartment without access to home charging. Ready to find out how much you’ll actually spend to keep your EV rolling?

Home charging: your wallet’s best friend

Around 80% of EV charging happens at home, often during off-peak hours when electricity rates drop. This option almost always offers the most bang for your buck.

According to recent data, the average American household pays about 17 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for electricity. Using this rate, let’s look at what it costs to charge various EVs at home:

Find your home charging cost in 3 simple steps

Want to calculate your own potential EV charging costs? Follow this simple formula:

Check your latest electric bill and divide the total amount by the kilowatt-hours used that month to find your rate per kWh Take the total miles you drive monthly and divide by 3 (a good rule of thumb is that most EVs travel 3-4 miles per kWh) Multiply that number by your cost per kWh

Let’s put this into real terms: If you drive about 1,200 miles monthly (close to the American average of 14,500 miles yearly), your EV will use approximately 400 kWh in that time. At the national average of 17 cents per kWh, you’re looking at about $68 monthly for charging at home.

Compare this to filling a 12-gallon tank at $3.08 per gallon (the current national average), which costs around $37 per tank. For a car averaging 30 mpg, you’d need three fill-ups to cover 1,200 miles, totaling about $111 monthly—over 60% more than charging an EV at home.

(I actually ran these calculations twice to make sure they were right—the savings are pretty substantial!)

State-by-state: where charging is cheapest

Where you live has a massive impact on your electricity rates. While Utah residents enjoy rates around 12 cents per kWh, folks in Hawaii pay a whopping 42 cents—more than three times as much!

Here’s a look at what it costs to fully charge EVs with different battery sizes across various states:

State Avg. Cost per kWh Small Battery (39 kWh) Medium Battery (73 kWh) Large Battery (107 kWh) Louisiana 11.6¢ $4.51 $8.45 $12.38 Utah 11.8¢ $4.59 $8.60 $12.60 US Average 16.6¢ $6.49 $12.14 $17.79 California 31.1¢ $12.11 $22.67 $33.22 Hawaii 42.1¢ $16.42 $30.73 $45.05

These figures represent complete charges from empty to full—which rarely happens in real-world use. Most EV owners plug in each night, topping up from their daily driving.

Time matters: charging during off-peak hours

Many utility companies offer special time-of-use rates that can slash your charging costs even further. These plans provide discounted electricity during low-demand periods, typically late at night.

Some utilities reduce rates by 50% or more during these off-peak hours, which can bring your charging costs down to just pennies per mile. Setting your EV to charge automatically during these windows means you wake up to a full battery at the lowest possible price.

Should you install a Level 2 home charger?

For around $2,000 (before incentives), you can install a Level 2 (240-volt) charging system at home. This investment cuts charging time dramatically compared to using a standard outlet.

Consider this upgrade if:

You drive more than 50 miles daily

Your utility offers significant off-peak discounts

You value the convenience of faster charging

Many states offer rebates or tax incentives that can offset installation costs, making this upgrade even more appealing. Plus, it can add value to your home when it’s time to sell.

Public charging: convenience comes at a price

While home charging gives you the best bang for your buck, public charging stations offer flexibility for road trips and apartment dwellers. But this convenience usually comes with a premium price tag.

Level 2 public charging

These are the chargers you’ll find in shopping centers, workplace parking lots, and other locations where your car might be parked for a few hours. Prices vary widely:

Free (still available at some retailers, hotels, and workplaces)

Flat hourly rate ($1-3 per hour is common)

Per-kWh fee (typically 20-40 cents per kWh)

DC fast charging: the premium option

When you need to charge quickly on a road trip, DC fast chargers (Level 3) are your go-to option. These powerful stations can add 100+ miles of range in just 20-30 minutes, but the speed comes at a cost:

Electrify America: around 56 cents per kWh (with lower rates for Pass+ members)

EVgo: 42-56 cents per kWh (varies by time of day and location)

Tesla Supercharger: 36-55 cents per kWh (varies by location and time)

At these rates, charging can sometimes cost more than gasoline for equivalent mileage. For example, charging a Tesla Model Y at a Supercharger might cost $14-21 per 100 miles, while a comparable gas SUV at 28 mpg would run about $11.

Real-world examples: three scenarios

Let’s look at three distinct EVs to show how efficiency and location affect charging costs:

The efficiency champion: Hyundai Ioniq 6

This sleek sedan ranks among the most efficient EVs available, with its Standard Range model earning an impressive EPA rating of 240 miles from its 53 kWh battery.

For 100 miles of driving:

Home charging in Louisiana: $2.68

DC fast charging: $17.08

Comparable gas car (33 mpg): $8.25

Verdict: Home charging saves 68% compared to gas, but fast charging costs twice as much.

The popular choice: Tesla Model Y

America’s bestselling EV offers 320 miles of EPA range from its 79.7 kWh battery (Long Range version).

For 100 miles of driving:

Home charging (US average): $4.45

Supercharging: $14-21 (varies by location and time)

Comparable gas SUV (28 mpg): $10.96

Verdict: Home charging saves 59% compared to gas, while fast charging is roughly equivalent or more expensive.

The extreme case: GMC Hummer EV

This massive electric truck boasts a 205 kWh battery—the largest in any consumer EV—but its size and weight limit efficiency.

For 100 miles of driving in Hawaii (highest electricity rates):

Home charging: $28.84

DC fast charging: $36+

Comparable gas truck (10 mpg): $45.75

Verdict: Even in this extreme case, both home and fast charging beat gasoline.

Making smart charging decisions

To maximize your EV savings:

Charge at home whenever possible, ideally during off-peak hours Look for free or low-cost public charging at shopping centers, hotels, and workplaces Join charging networks’ membership programs if you use them regularly Be strategic about fast charging on road trips—charge only enough to reach your destination or the next charger

Many EVs now come with smart charging features that let you set charging schedules to take advantage of lower rates. Some can even adjust automatically based on electricity prices in real-time.

Beyond the numbers: what’s the real value?

While the cost savings are compelling, many EV owners find additional value in the convenience of “fueling” at home rather than making special trips to gas stations. There’s also the smooth, responsive driving experience and lower maintenance costs to factor in.

As charging infrastructure expands and electricity costs stabilize, the economics will likely grow even more favorable for EV owners. For now, the bottom line is clear: for most drivers who can charge at home, an EV offers substantial savings over the lifetime of ownership.

But let’s be honest—if you’re looking at EVs like the GMC Hummer with its insane acceleration and cool features like “crab walk,” you’re probably not making the decision based on fuel savings alone. Sometimes the joy of driving something new and exciting is worth every penny!