The next-generation Jeep Renegade: Everything we know about this game-changing SUV

The Jeep Renegade is turning a new page in its history, with the next generation expected to debut in 2027. This popular compact SUV is set for a complete overhaul in both design and technological foundation. Let’s dive into what we know so far about this exciting update.

Development on hold but plans are forming

Like all new models being prepared by Stellantis group companies, the Renegade’s development is currently on standby, awaiting the new strategic plan to be unveiled by CEO Antonio Filosa. Despite this temporary pause, some reliable information about the future Renegade has emerged.

According to industry sources, the new generation will be built on the STLA Small platform, Stellantis’ new architecture for compact models. This platform has been designed primarily for all-electric vehicles but can also accommodate hybrid and conventional powertrains.

A flexible powertrain strategy for global markets

Here’s where things get interesting: while initial reports suggested the new Renegade would be exclusively electric, it now appears that Jeep will adopt a market-specific approach. In Europe, the focus will be on hybrid versions (both mild and full hybrid systems), while markets like the United States and Latin America will continue to offer gasoline engine options tailored to local preferences and needs.

This approach makes perfect sense given that the Renegade remains one of Jeep’s most important global models. It’s manufactured across different continents and enjoys strong sales in Europe, South America, and select regions of the United States. Together with the Avenger, these models serve as the “entry points” for buyers into the Jeep world.

What might the new Renegade look like?

Given the high level of interest in the new Renegade, digital renderings are starting to appear online from unofficial designers offering their take on what the new SUV might look like.

One of the most interesting comes from Brazil and CGI specialist Kleber Silva (KDesign). His design combines styling elements from the new Compass and Cherokee, making the front end more dynamic with slim LED lighting units and a redesigned grille that maintains the classic seven vertical slats but in a sharper, more modern form.

Influences from the Compass and Cherokee are also evident in the higher window line and more pronounced wheel arches, giving the Renegade a more mature and aggressive appearance. All this without losing the urban character and versatility that have made it successful since its debut in 2014.

When will we see the new Renegade?

The official unveiling of the new Jeep Renegade is expected by the end of 2026, with market launches beginning in 2027 — assuming everything proceeds according to Stellantis’ upcoming new strategic plan.

For American buyers, this timing means the current generation still has a few years of life left. The new model will likely be priced starting around $27,000 when it eventually hits U.S. showrooms, though exact pricing and specifications remain under wraps.

(I’m personally excited to see how Jeep handles the transition — the Renegade has always struck a nice balance between urban practicality and that unmistakable Jeep DNA that makes it stand out in the crowded small SUV segment.)

The next-generation Renegade represents a critical evolution for one of Jeep’s most accessible models. With its new platform and flexible powertrain strategy, it aims to maintain its global appeal while adapting to rapidly changing market demands and regional preferences.