The new Range Rover Sport SV Black: a stunning all-black masterpiece takes luxury SUVs to new heights

The British luxury automaker has unveiled a special version of its sporty model that’s dressed entirely in black. The Range Rover Sport SV Black is essentially a tribute to all-black aesthetics, looking as if it had been dipped in black paint.

A bold statement in darkness

This new edition features subtle black finishes throughout, including—for the first time ever—the round Range Rover SV badge and brand emblems on the front grille. Every exterior detail adopts a glossy black finish, giving the vehicle a stealth-like sense of sporty luxury.

“The Range Rover Sport SV Black represents the essence of athletic luxury, a statement of bold rebellion. We’ve created a vehicle that combines raw power and performance with a tough, uncompromising attitude that demands attention. The Range Rover design team has gone beyond anything we’ve previously offered with black packages or options, giving every exterior and interior element a refined Narvik Black treatment,” says the Global Managing Director of Range Rover, Martin Limpert.

Meticulous attention to dark details

The body is painted in Narvik Black, with additional details coming from the Narvik Gloss Black Exterior Pack. The hood also features carbon fiber elements, while the aluminum wheels are 23-inch Gloss Black Forged rims paired with Gloss Black brake calipers. At the rear, this unique model includes quad Gloss Black exhaust pipes. The interior follows the same dark theme, creating a cohesive visual experience.

(I’ve always thought black cars look their best when every single detail matches—it’s like the automotive equivalent of a perfectly tailored black suit.)

Power worthy of its striking appearance

The Range Rover Sport SV Black is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 Twin-Turbo MHEV gasoline engine, delivering an impressive 635 horsepower and 750 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in less than four seconds, with a top speed of 180 mph.

Want to see this black beauty in person? The Range Rover Sport SV Black will be available for orders later this year. Its official public debut will take place at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, running from July 10 to 13.

The all-black styling approach isn’t just about looks—it gives this high-performance SUV a more menacing road presence that matches its athletic capabilities. Have you noticed how black vehicles tend to highlight a car’s actual design lines rather than relying on flashy colors to grab attention?

With luxury SUVs becoming more common on American roads, this stealth edition offers something truly distinctive for those who want to stand out while ironically blending into the shadows. The murdered-out aesthetic has been popular in custom car circles for years, but seeing it executed with such factory precision on a premium vehicle raises the bar for the entire segment.