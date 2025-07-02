The most affordable Skoda Octavia arrives – How much does it cost in America?

Ce que vous devez retenir A new edition has been added to the Skoda Octavia lineup, making the Czech manufacturer’s grand coupe even more accessible to American drivers looking for European sophistication at a reasonable price.

The arrival of the most affordable version in the Octavia range automatically becomes first-rate news, at least for those still seeking a proposal that offers more than what you’ll need to spend to make it yours.

For drivers seeking a spacious European sedan that doesn’t break the bank, the new entry-level Skoda Octavia presents a compelling case with its blend of practicality and refined design.

A new edition has been added to the Skoda Octavia lineup, making the Czech manufacturer’s grand coupe even more accessible to American drivers looking for European sophistication at a reasonable price.

A car with a devoted following

The Skoda Octavia has established itself in the European market thanks to its top-notch value proposition from day one. This vehicle quickly gained a devoted following, breaking the strict boundaries of the compact sedan category while rewarding those who chose it with reliability, practicality, and durability over time.

Now in its fourth generation, the Octavia aims to showcase the qualities of a premium sedan, offering not just the dimensions but also the quality expected from higher-priced competitors. (And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want a bit of luxury without the luxury price tag?)

The new entry-level model details

The arrival of the most affordable version in the Octavia range automatically becomes first-rate news, at least for those still seeking a proposal that offers more than what you’ll need to spend to make it yours.

The “base” version of the Skoda Octavia is now equipped with a 1.5-liter TSI engine, which in this case delivers 116 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. This four-cylinder 1,498cc engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and, despite not having any electric assistance, consumes around 45 mpg in mixed driving conditions.

Well-equipped even at entry level

– 16-inch “MATAR AERO” aluminum wheels

– Eight airbags

– LED headlights

– Electronically controlled dual-zone climate control

Pricing that makes sense

We’ve saved the price for last, which starts at $28,900 in the US market, making it $1,450 less expensive than the mild hybrid configuration equipped with the seven-speed dual-clutch semi-automatic transmission.

For drivers seeking a spacious European sedan that doesn’t break the bank, the new entry-level Skoda Octavia presents a compelling case with its blend of practicality and refined design. The cavernous trunk space (a Skoda hallmark) and solid build quality make it worth considering for anyone shopping in this segment.

(I’ve always found Skoda to be one of those brands that flies under the radar while delivering much more than you’d expect at its price point.)

Have you ever considered a European alternative to the usual Japanese and American options in this segment? The Octavia might just change your perspective on what value really means in today’s automotive landscape.