The Mini Cooper Cabrio S: A thrilling open-air driving experience

In a market flooded with SUVs, the Mini Cooper Cabrio S stands out as a refreshing alternative for those seeking a perfect balance between sporty performance and the freedom of open-top driving. The latest generation brings a more modern, digital, and well-rounded experience to convertible enthusiasts.

The Mini Cooper Cabrio S is built on an improved version of the UKL platform (shared with other combustion-engine Mini models) and comes exclusively in a 3-door configuration. With compact dimensions of 12.7 feet in length, 5.7 feet in width, and 4.7 feet in height, this little roadster maintains the beloved styling of its predecessors while adding contemporary touches.

A design that turns heads

The new Cabrio S retains Mini’s iconic design elements: characteristic oval headlights, the familiar trapezoidal grille, clean minimalist body lines, and a slightly curved hood. While the hardtop versions sport triangular taillights, the convertible maintains elongated rear lights to accommodate its pickup-like trunk opening – a practical feature that makes loading and unloading luggage easier.

Both front and rear lights offer three different signature patterns, while the sporty nature of this model is subtly highlighted by the “S” badge on the grille and rear door. (You might notice the absence of large exhaust pipes that typically signal a performance model, but that’s part of Mini’s evolving design language.)

A driver-focused interior with digital flair

Inside, drivers sit low in seats that offer excellent lateral support without sacrificing comfort during longer journeys. The thick-rimmed steering wheel is perfectly positioned, and just above it sits a head-up display providing essential information like speed – which is handy since there’s no traditional instrument cluster.

The centerpiece of the cabin is a circular 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen that has become Mini’s digital signature. It’s not just visually impressive but also user-friendly, with commands executed promptly and functions easily located. Physical switches below handle tasks like volume control and driving mode selection (Green, Core, Go Kart, etc.), each affecting the car’s driving dynamics while creating unique ambient lighting patterns throughout the cabin.

The interior materials follow an eco-friendly approach with precise assembly and a modern aesthetic that appeals to younger drivers. As for rear passengers – well, they won’t be too comfortable on long trips, but that’s not really what this car is about. (For those prioritizing comfort, the 5-door hardtop alternatives make more sense.)

The convertible experience

The fabric roof is the Cabrio’s defining feature, fully opening in just 18 seconds even while moving at speeds up to 18 mph. The middle pillars and side windows lower simultaneously, offering an unobstructed view, while closing takes only 15 seconds. The top can also open partially (about 16 inches, like a sunroof) regardless of speed.

With the roof fully folded, rear visibility is somewhat limited, requiring more attention to the side mirrors, and trunk capacity shrinks from 7.6 cubic feet to 5.6 cubic feet. Small sacrifices for the pure joy of open-air driving.

Performance that puts a smile on your face

Powering the Mini Cooper Cabrio S is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder TwinTurbo engine producing 204 horsepower (a 26 hp increase over the outgoing model) and 221 lb-ft of torque (up 15 lb-ft), paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This combination propels the 3,208-pound convertible from 0 to 62 mph in 6.9 seconds.

With maximum torque available from just 1,450 rpm, the engine accelerates the Cabrio S with remarkable ease, delivering power consistently throughout the rev range. The transmission and engine work together beautifully, executing shifts exactly where a performance-minded driver would want them.

The rigid chassis immediately impresses, and together with the well-calibrated firm suspension, it fills the driver with confidence. The sharp steering provides good feedback, making quick direction changes a breeze on winding roads. The Mini allows drivers to follow their chosen line without worrying about excessive body roll – it’s a true smile-generating machine.

In urban settings with less-than-perfect roads, the rear suspension can feel somewhat stiff. However, this doesn’t prevent the model from serving as a daily driver – at least for those who don’t place comfort at the top of their priority list.

On highways, the Mini Cooper Cabrio S handles predictably, and the fabric roof effectively keeps noise outside the cabin. Fuel economy can be kept around 34 mpg with gentle use of the throttle, but those seeking more spirited driving should expect figures in the mid-20s.

Who is this car for?

The Mini Cooper Cabrio S isn’t for those who prioritize comfort, spaciousness, and practicality – and it doesn’t pretend to be. Instead, it appeals to those who value style, who feel confined by conventional living, who seek the golden mean between sporty behavior and the freedom that comes only when the roof is down.

It’s a delightful escape in any driver’s life. And in its new generation, it appears more modern, more digital, and more complete than ever before.

Technical specifications

Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder turbo, 204 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm, 221 lb-ft at 1,450-4,500 rpm

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, front-wheel drive

Performance: 0-62 mph in 6.9 seconds, top speed 147 mph

Fuel economy: 36 mpg combined

Dimensions (Length/Width/Height): 12.7/5.7/4.7 feet, 8.2-foot wheelbase

Weight: 3,208 pounds

Cargo space: 7.6 cubic feet

Price: Starting at $38,900