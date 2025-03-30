The luxury electric SUV match

The luxury electric SUV segment is expanding with the arrival of two promising new models: the Audi Q6 e-tron and the electric Porsche Macan. These vehicles, sharing the same platform, offer impressive performance and extended range, while distinguishing themselves through their unique features. Let’s find out in detail what sets them apart, to help you make the best choice.

Dimensions and design: a striking resemblance

The Audi Q6 e-tron and the electric Porsche Macan share the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform, which explains their very similar dimensions:

– Audi Q6 e-tron: 4,770 mm long, 1,965 mm wide, 1,650 mm high

– Porsche Macan electric: 4,785 mm long, 1,940 mm wide, 1,625 mm high

Both models have an identical wheelbase of 2,895 mm, guaranteeing generous interior space. Despite these similarities, each vehicle retains its own brand identity, with sportier lines for the Porsche and a more techno-futuristic design for the Audi.

Cargo capacity: Audi takes the lead

In terms of practicality, the Audi Q6 e-tron comes out slightly ahead:

– Audi Q6 e-tron: 525 liters (515 liters for the SQ6 version), expandable to 1,530 liters

– Porsche Macan electric: 540 liters (480 liters for the Turbo version), expandable to 1,350 liters

The Audi thus offers greater versatility for transporting bulky luggage. Both models also feature a front trunk (“frunk”) of 64 liters for the Audi and 84 liters for the Porsche.

Engines: an embarrassment of riches

Both manufacturers offer a wide range of engines:

Audi Q6 e-tron:

– Basic version: 297 hp, rear-wheel drive

– Quattro version: 388 hp, all-wheel drive

– SQ6 e-tron: 490 hp, all-wheel drive

Porsche Macan electric:

– Basic version: 360 hp, rear-wheel drive

– Intermediate versions: 408 hp and 516 hp, all-wheel drive

– Macan Turbo: 639 hp, all-wheel drive

The Porsche Macan offers more power overall, especially with its particularly high-performance Turbo version.

Battery and range: similar performance

Both models are equipped with the same 100 kWh battery (94.9 useful kWh):

– Audi Q6 e-tron: range between 548 and 634 km depending on version

– Porsche Macan electric: range between 512 and 641 km depending on version

The Macan seems slightly more efficient, offering up to 7 km of additional range. Both vehicles benefit from 270 kW of fast-charging power.

Equipment: comparable levels of luxury

Both SUVs offer top-of-the-range standard equipment, including :

– 19- or 20-inch wheels

– LED headlights

– Heated front seats

– Digital instrumentation

– Touchscreen infotainment system

– Numerous driving aids

Equipment levels are broadly similar, reflecting the premium positioning of both brands.

Price: Audi slightly more affordable

Audi Q6 e-tron: from €76,420

Porsche Macan electric: from €82,310

The Audi is positioned as a more affordable option, with a base price around €6,000 lower than the Porsche.

Conclusion: two excellent choices with subtle differences

The Audi Q6 e-tron and the Porsche Macan electric are two extremely similar luxury electric SUVs on paper. The choice between these two models will be based primarily on subjective criteria:

– The Audi Q6 e-tron boasts a more attractive entry-level price and slightly greater load capacity.

– The electric Porsche Macan offers more powerful engines, particularly with its Turbo version, and a slightly longer maximum range.

The final choice will depend on your preferences in terms of design, brand image and budget. In both cases, you’ll benefit from a state-of-the-art luxury electric SUV, offering impressive performance and comfortable range for long journeys.

These two models perfectly illustrate the evolution of the luxury SUV market towards electrification, combining the comfort and space of a large SUV with the performance and efficiency of a state-of-the-art electric powertrain. They represent an attractive alternative for drivers looking for a vehicle that combines luxury, performance and respect for the environment.