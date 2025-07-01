The Japanese gentleman’s agreement that limited vehicles to 112 mph – until Honda broke it with the Legend V6

Ce que vous devez retenir Limited exceptions to the ruleA few rare exceptions were permitted to exceed the power limitations, but these were strictly limited and primarily intended for the tuning world.

Back in 1989, Japanese automakers made a remarkable decision that would shape their industry for years to come. They agreed to an unofficial pact limiting their domestic market vehicles to 280 horsepower and a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h). This gentleman’s agreement emerged during the golden age of Japanese sports cars and was partly motivated by rising traffic fatalities in Japan, which had exceeded 10,000 annual deaths.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) proposed these limitations as a preventive measure to avoid a horsepower war among manufacturers. This explains why many iconic Japanese sports cars from that era—like the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Honda NSX, Mazda RX-7, and Toyota Supra—all mysteriously claimed exactly 280 horsepower in their specifications.

But let’s be real—was anyone actually fooled? Many auto enthusiasts knew these engines were capable of producing significantly more power than officially stated. Some reports suggest the R32 Skyline GT-R actually produced around 300 horsepower, while the R34 version likely delivered over 350 horsepower. The manufacturers simply adhered to the agreement on paper while quietly delivering more powerful machines.

Limited exceptions to the rule

A few rare exceptions were permitted to exceed the power limitations, but these were strictly limited and primarily intended for the tuning world. The Nismo 400R, a GT-R derivative, openly claimed its 400 horsepower output, standing as one of the few vehicles officially breaking the gentleman’s code.

The agreement held strong throughout the 1990s. However, as the new millennium approached, several factors began to erode its relevance.

Why did the agreement eventually collapse?

By the early 2000s, automobile safety had improved dramatically with multiple airbags, ABS systems, and enhanced crumple zones becoming standard in many markets. At the same time, European and American manufacturers were releasing increasingly powerful models, putting Japanese automakers at a competitive disadvantage in global markets.

The turning point came in 2004 with the introduction of the fourth-generation Honda Legend. This model was Honda’s direct response to German competitors like the BMW 5 Series E39 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class W211, which were offering significantly more power than the Japanese limit allowed.

The Legend featured a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter J35A8 V6 gasoline engine producing 304 horsepower—boldly exceeding the gentleman’s agreement limit. It was paired with a five-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and an advanced Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system with torque vectorization.

The domino effect

Once Honda broke ranks, other Japanese manufacturers quickly followed suit. The Mitsubishi Evo IX appeared with 284 horsepower, the Lexus RX400h with similar output, and the Nissan GT-R R35 with an impressive 473 horsepower.

That same year, JAMA officially concluded there was no substantive evidence linking vehicle horsepower to increased traffic fatalities in Japan, effectively ending the gentleman’s agreement. This opened the floodgates for a new generation of high-performance JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) sports cars that far exceeded the power figures of their 1990s predecessors.

The story of this unique industry self-regulation represents an interesting chapter in automotive history—a time when manufacturers voluntarily limited their products based on safety concerns, only to eventually embrace the horsepower race that continues to this day. (And honestly, aren’t we glad they did? Just imagine if we never got to see what Japanese engineers could really do when the gloves came off!)