The impressive Skoda L&K 130 prototype bridges two worlds

To create the necessary space, students cut the roof behind the C-pillar, redesigned the B and C pillars, and added a partition with a rear window behind the single rear passenger seat.

Skoda’s latest creation bridges the gap between automotive excellence and cycling heritage in a truly remarkable way. The represents the tenth anniversary prototype crafted by students of the Skoda Auto Vocational School, connecting the flagship Superb model with the rich cycling tradition of Mlada Boleslav.

A one-of-a-kind cycling support vehicle

This marks the first student prototype based on Skoda’s flagship vehicle, the Superb. What makes this creation even more notable is its plug-in hybrid powertrain, showing the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility even in special projects.

Designed and built by 28 students in collaboration with Skoda engineers, teachers, and professional trainers, this fully functional cycling support vehicle transforms a Superb Combi into a unique pickup truck dedicated to cycling enthusiasts. (As someone who’s followed automotive-cycling crossovers for years, this might be the most thoughtful design I’ve seen.)

Smart design for cycling support

One of the most innovative features is the electrically extendable rear section, allowing easy access to the bicycles. The mounts are placed on moving rails which, when the trunk is closed, lift and turn the bicycles at a 35-degree angle, saving space and creating a dynamic look. A third bicycle can be mounted on the roof if needed.

Honoring a 130-year legacy

Technical innovations for practical use

Several components of the vehicle’s new structure were created using 3D printing, such as the storage console for energy bars and the first aid kit. The interior features an additional screen in front of the passenger seat, displaying real-time data to support athletes.

Perhaps the most unique technical feature is the rear right door, redesigned to open outward and simultaneously slide backward. This allows mechanics or companions to enter and exit without opening the door into traffic, reducing the risk from passing cyclists. The door has two handles and a double locking mechanism to enhance rigidity.

Additional equipment includes permanent internet connection, a transceiver for team communication, and of course, a refrigerator for beverages.

Ready for the world stage

The result of over 2,000 hours of work will make its official debut in races, with a highlight appearance at the 112th Tour de France, scheduled for July 5-27, 2025.

Have you ever wondered how professional cycling teams manage their equipment during races? This vehicle might just revolutionize how support teams operate in competitive cycling events across America and beyond.