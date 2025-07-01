The hidden story behind Porsche’s iconic emblem – Who designed it and how many times it changed

Ce que vous devez retenir The journey of the Porsche logo began in 1951 when the company and Ottomar Domnick, a Stuttgart physician and Porsche customer, organized a design competition among German art academies.

The Porsche emblem stands as one of the most recognizable logos in the automotive world. Behind this iconic shield lies a fascinating history that traces its evolution through time, revealing much about the German automaker’s heritage and values.

For car enthusiasts and casual observers alike, the distinctive Porsche crest has become synonymous with performance and luxury. Yet few know the complete story behind how this famous automotive symbol came to be, or that it has undergone six aesthetic modifications since its original conception.

The birth of an automotive icon

The journey of the Porsche logo began in 1951 when the company and Ottomar Domnick, a Stuttgart physician and Porsche customer, organized a design competition among German art academies. Surprisingly, none of the submissions captured their interest or matched the vision they had for the brand.

The actual designer of the logo was Franz Xaver Reimspiess, who found inspiration in the seal of Stuttgart – a city with a rich tradition in horse breeding. The seal featured a horse standing on its hind legs, which became the centerpiece of the now-famous emblem. (This connection to Stuttgart’s equestrian heritage gives the logo an authentic regional connection that many luxury brands lack.)

The black and red colors, along with the stylized deer antlers in the design, weren’t random choices. These elements were borrowed from the traditional emblem of Württemberg-Hohenzollern, a state created in 1945 following World War II.

From drawing board to hood ornament

Reimspiess designed the first version of the logo in early 1952, despite the fact that the company had been manufacturing cars since 1948. What’s interesting is that the rights to this emblematic design were already secured in 1952, showing remarkable foresight about its future value.

The German “shield” made its debut on the steering wheel of the Porsche 356 in late 1952. It wasn’t until November 1954 that it was incorporated onto the hood, and from 1959 onward, it began appearing on the wheel rims of Porsche models.

The modern evolution

The most recent change to the Porsche logo came in 2023, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the legendary 356 – Porsche’s first sports car. The Germans proceeded with a subtle refinement of their globally recognized emblem, maintaining its heritage while subtly modernizing its appearance.

Have you ever noticed how the Porsche emblem seems to strike a perfect balance between tradition and modernity? This tension between honoring heritage while embracing the future is what makes the Porsche identity so compelling to automotive purists and new luxury buyers alike.

Through its 75-year history, the Porsche crest has become more than just a logo – it’s a symbol of automotive excellence that carries the weight of German engineering tradition. The careful evolution of this emblem mirrors Porsche’s approach to vehicle design: respect for heritage combined with thoughtful innovation.