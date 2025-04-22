The hidden function of this small piece located in your car door

Have you ever noticed that small metal piece tucked away in the jamb of your car door? It’s there on every vehicle, hiding in plain sight. While its primary purpose is to keep your door securely closed, this unassuming door striker actually serves another practical function that most drivers have never realized.

Cars are full of clever design features that serve multiple purposes. Today, we’re exploring a hidden function of your car door that you might have overlooked until now — a function centered around a specific component used in the door-closing mechanism.

What is this mystery piece in your car door?

This component is hidden in plain sight within the doorjamb of any vehicle. You’ll find it on both front and rear doors, shaped like a square metal loop that connects with the door latch. This striker plate (as it’s technically called) keeps doors firmly shut and only releases when you pull the handle and the lock disengages from this loop.

On the opposite side are the hinges that allow the door to open and close, while the rest of the doorjamb typically contains only decorative molding and perhaps stickers with tire pressure recommendations or body paint codes.

The secret secondary function you never knew about

Going back to our key piece — which is bolted directly to the chassis — it can actually be used as an anchor point for a step to better reach your car’s roof. Usually, when the roof is too high and we need to load items onto a roof rack or cargo box, many of us instinctively stand on the door sill as a step. But this can damage the paint or trim.

To avoid damaging your vehicle (and let’s face it, nobody wants to scratch up their car), using a dedicated step is much smarter. This handy accessory attaches to your vehicle via a hook that connects directly to the door striker loop. The top portion provides a platform where you can place both feet, while the bottom has a rubber-tipped support that offers stability without scratching your paint.

How to get this useful accessory

You can purchase this door step accessory affordably through online retailers, with prices ranging from about $30 to $50. It’s a small investment that can make accessing your roof rack significantly easier and safer — especially if you have a taller vehicle like an SUV or crossover.

These portable steps are lightweight, easy to store in your trunk or garage, and can support weights of up to 400 pounds when properly attached. They’re particularly valuable for outdoor enthusiasts who regularly transport bikes, kayaks, or camping gear on their roof racks.

Beyond the door striker: other hidden car features

Your vehicle is full of clever design elements that many owners never discover. From the tiny arrow next to your fuel gauge indicating which side your gas cap is on, to the hooks inside your trunk designed to hold grocery bags upright — modern cars are packed with thoughtful features that make driving life easier.

Did you know many newer vehicles have built-in phone holders and hidden storage compartments? Or that some models include umbrella storage inside the doors? (I only discovered this one after owning my car for three years!)

Making the most of your car’s design

Understanding these lesser-known features can help you maximize your vehicle’s utility. The door striker step is just one example of how automotive engineers have created components that serve multiple purposes.

Next time you’re struggling to reach your roof rack or clean the top of your vehicle, remember that little metal loop in your doorjamb. With the right accessory, it transforms from a simple latch component into a stable platform that gives you safe access to your roof.

Have you discovered any other hidden features in your car? Many drivers go years without realizing all the clever design elements built into their vehicles. Taking a few minutes to explore or read through your owner’s manual might reveal functions you never knew existed.

The next time you open your car door, take a moment to notice this small but mighty component. It’s a great example of how automotive design often incorporates multiple functions into single elements — making our driving experience better in ways we might not even realize.