The grand return of the Mazda RX – Wankel engine promises 365 horsepower

As teased with the Iconic SP concept in 2023, Mazda is working intensely on the return of a legendary sports car – the RX coupe with a rotary (Wankel) engine. The Hiroshima-based company has no plans to abandon sports cars. Quite the opposite.

Beyond the fifth-generation MX-5 already in development, Mazda is also creating the successor to the RX-8. All signs point to it featuring a brand-new twin-rotor Wankel engine that’s nearly ready for production.

A rotary engine meeting modern standards

The new engine Mazda is preparing has been developed with the goal of complying with the strictest emission standards, including Euro 7 and LEV IV (USA). Mazda stopped producing the Wankel in 2012 due to difficulties meeting environmental standards.

“We’re almost ready technically and all that remains is to see if a strong business case for production emerges,” explains Mazda’s technical advisor, Ryuichi Umeshita.

“We reassembled the rotary engine development team with a single mission: to achieve compliance with emissions regulations,” stated the CEO of the Hiroshima company, Masahiro Moro.

Inspired by the iconic concept

It’s certain that the new generation RX will draw its design inspiration from the Mazda Iconic SP Concept, which was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 as a retro-futuristic revival of the RX-7.

This prototype featured pop-up headlight covers inspired by the RX-7, a range-extender system with the rotary engine charging the batteries, and a maximum output of 365 horsepower (272 kW).

Mazda doesn’t rule out using a more conventional hybrid layout with a mechanical engine-to-wheel connection, especially if the production version aims for the super-sports car category.

What transmission will it use?

“If we go in that direction, then we might not be talking about a manual transmission, but a more advanced automatic transmission system,” said Umeshita. So the question remains: will the new RX feature a range extender or will it be a hybrid coupe?

The Wankel engine could function as a range extender (as in the MX-30 R-EV), or in a hybrid configuration with actual transmission to the wheels for more immediate response and driving pleasure. The second option would enhance the sports character and allow Mazda to offer manual elements in gear control, even if the transmission is automatic.

Rotary revival in progress

Mazda, we should remember, has already brought back the rotary engine in 2023, albeit on a very small scale (in the MX-30 R-EV as a small 830cc, 74 hp motor). Now, with the new twin-rotor engine for America and Europe, they’re preparing to restore the glory of RX models.

Models like the RX-7 were loved like few other Japanese sports cars, and the RX-8 was the last with a rotary engine before production stopped in 2012. The RX legacy has a special place in automotive history, with its unique engine sound and distinctive driving characteristics that set it apart from traditional piston engines.

The estimated price point for the new RX model would likely start around $60,000, positioning it competitively in the premium sports car segment while offering the unique rotary experience that no other manufacturer provides. At approximately 3,500 pounds (1,588 kg), the new RX would maintain a favorable power-to-weight ratio that rotary enthusiasts expect.

Market trends will decide

“If our audience supports us and there’s serious commercial interest, we’re ready to put it into production,” says Mazda.

The return of a halo rotary sports car could significantly boost Mazda’s brand image in the US market, where performance vehicles still command strong interest despite the general shift toward electrification. With its unique powertrain solution that bridges traditional combustion technology with electrification, the new RX could represent a fascinating transition vehicle in automotive history.

Would you welcome the return of the rotary-powered RX series? The distinctive sound and character of these vehicles have been missed by enthusiasts for over a decade now. A modern interpretation with current technology could create something truly special in today’s increasingly homogenized automotive landscape.

(I still remember the first time I heard an RX-7 spin up to redline – nothing else sounds quite like a rotary engine pushed to its limits. That high-pitched, smooth wail is automotive music that’s been absent for far too long.)