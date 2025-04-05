The end of the warning triangle – What accessory is replacing it on American roads

The familiar warning triangle is about to become a thing of the past, making way for a new device that promises enhanced driver safety. For decades, the reflective warning triangle has been an integral part of every vehicle’s emergency equipment – a necessary tool to alert passing drivers in case of breakdowns or accidents.

Over recent months, safety experts have raised serious questions about how safe the process of placing a warning triangle actually is. After multiple incidents where drivers were struck by passing vehicles while attempting to set up their warning triangles, automotive safety authorities are taking action.

Why the traditional triangle poses a safety risk

The risk of causing a traffic accident is significantly higher on highways where vehicles travel at high speeds, as well as in heavy rain conditions when road visibility is limited. Setting up a warning triangle means exiting your vehicle – often on busy roads with fast-moving traffic – and walking several yards behind your car to place it.

Several tragic accidents on roads due to warning triangle placement have triggered a response from traffic authorities. Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has taken the lead by mandating the replacement of traditional triangles with a V16-standard warning beacon that can be placed on the vehicle’s roof.

The new V16 warning beacon system

The beacon will become mandatory in Spain from January 1, 2026, making it the first country to implement such a requirement. Until then, Spanish drivers can choose whichever warning device they prefer without risking any fines. The DGT has also clarified that drivers of vehicles registered outside Spain will still be allowed to use triangles after December 31, 2025.

The reason this beacon is becoming mandatory in Spain lies in one simple fact: the driver doesn’t need to exit the vehicle, eliminating the risk of being struck by another car. The beacon attaches to the vehicle’s roof, so the driver only needs to extend their arm through the window – no more dangerous walks along highway shoulders.

Smart connectivity features

These new warning beacons offer mobile network connectivity capabilities. When activated, they automatically transmit the vehicle’s location every 100 seconds to traffic authorities and emergency services, ensuring faster response times from emergency vehicles.

Only location data is transmitted, and this transmission stops when the beacon is deactivated. This smart connectivity helps create a safer road environment while protecting driver privacy.

Have you ever felt unsafe while placing a warning triangle on a busy road? (I know I’ve had some close calls myself, especially in bad weather conditions when visibility drops.)

Already appearing in new vehicles

Many vehicles in the US market now come standard with these beacons instead of traditional triangles. Toyota and Lexus, for example, already include them as standard equipment in their vehicles sold in several markets.

The average cost of these beacons in the US ranges from $25 to $75 depending on the model and features, with premium versions offering longer battery life and stronger light output. Most beacons weigh less than 8 ounces, making them easy to store in your glove compartment.

How the beacon enhances roadside safety

The V16 warning beacon offers several advantages over the traditional triangle:

The 360-degree visibility means approaching drivers can see the warning from all directions, not just from behind. The intense LED light pattern is visible from up to 1 mile away even in daylight and can withstand harsh weather conditions including rain, snow, and extreme temperatures from -22°F to 122°F.

Most models feature a magnetic base that securely attaches to any metal surface on your vehicle, and battery life typically ranges from 4 to 18 hours of continuous use, with some premium models lasting even longer.

What this means for American drivers

While the US has not yet announced similar mandatory requirements, safety experts predict that American traffic authorities may follow Spain’s lead in the coming years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has already expressed interest in these devices as part of their ongoing efforts to reduce roadside accidents.

For now, American drivers can voluntarily upgrade to these safer warning devices ahead of any possible future requirements. They’re widely available at auto parts stores and online retailers.

Next time you check your vehicle’s emergency kit, consider whether it might be time to add this newer, safer alternative to your traditional warning triangle. After all, staying inside your vehicle during a breakdown is always the safer option on busy roads.