The electric revolution: Top EV models you should consider buying now

The transition to electric mobility is accelerating worldwide, offering drivers the opportunity to experience a true technological revolution firsthand. With new government incentives making electric vehicles more affordable than ever, now might be the perfect time to find the EV that matches your needs.

As the market continues to welcome exciting new electric models with improved range and features, this buying guide comes at just the right moment for potential EV buyers.

Top electric vehicles worth your attention

With youthful character, advanced technology, and pricing that rivals traditional gasoline models, the Dolphin Surf aims to become the new electric standard for urban mobility.

The new Citroen e-C3 offers impressive range and versatile space, making it an ideal choice for first-time EV buyers looking to enter the electric era.

CUPRA’s electric compact hatchback combines everything the modern era demands, performing its duties in a unique way that stimulates the senses.

The CUPRA Tavascan represents the perfect choice for those seeking an electric Sport Activity Coupe with distinctive design, high performance, and technological innovations.

The electric version of the popular Ford Puma combines comprehensive character and rich driving talent with careful operating costs and flexible ownership options.

The Hyundai Inster stands out in the city EV category, combining top-tier technology systems with unique ease of use and driving simplicity.

Kia’s all-electric SUV answers modern drivers’ needs. With a range reaching up to 480 miles and combined with the federal tax credit benefits, the new EV3 represents one of the top market proposals.

The new model from is the compact crossover 02 that changes the category standards with its well-rounded character.

Opel’s complete range of electric models creates the necessary conditions for you to start your journey into electrification without making any compromises.

The new Peugeot e-208 changes the game in the small hatchback category by offering an impressive range of 269 miles on a single charge.

The Renault 5 was a unique car known for its pioneering design, flexibility, and fuel economy. Today it makes its appearance again through a modern retro silhouette that places it at the heart of electric mobility.

Volvo makes electrification even more accessible by offering additional benefits beyond federal incentives, making it even easier to acquire their best-selling electric SUV.

The new EV incentive program

The latest federal EV incentive program focuses on supporting more eligible buyers. The basic tax credit is set at $7,500 per vehicle for cars with a retail price up to $55,000 (MSRP), while it can reach higher benefits when combined with trading in an old, high-emission vehicle.

The goal is to support more eligible buyers and promote lower-priced electric vehicles, so that electrification is no longer a privilege for the few.

Key points of the program

– $7,500 basic tax credit for any individual purchasing or leasing a fully electric vehicle priced up to $55,000 (MSRP)

– Additional benefits for trading in old high-emission vehicles

– Extra $500 for purchasing a smart charger

– Additional bonuses for: People with disabilities, young adults under 29, and families with multiple children

– Businesses and legal entities receive tax credits per vehicle, with additional benefits for those headquartered in rural areas

The program also covers electric motorcycles, three-wheelers and quadricycles with credits from $1,000 to $2,500, electric bicycles with credits up to $900, and electric wheelchairs.

(The actual dollar amounts you’ll qualify for may vary based on your specific situation and current program guidelines—always check with the latest IRS publications or consult with a tax professional.)