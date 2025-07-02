The electric pocket rocket: testing the Lancia Ypsilon HF, a 280 HP urban sports car that doesn’t skimp on fun

Ce que vous devez retenir The new Lancia Ypsilon HF answers with a resounding yes – packing 280 horsepower into a compact urban package that revives an iconic performance badge.

The car features specific bumpers adorned with the HF logo, a rear diffuser, and deflectors positioned at the front wheel arches.

The initial pedal travel engages regenerative braking with modest effectiveness, while the final portion activates those impressive Alcon brakes with their 14-inch discs, bringing the car to a halt with confidence.

Can an electric car deliver real driving excitement? The new Lancia Ypsilon HF answers with a resounding yes – packing 280 horsepower into a compact urban package that revives an iconic performance badge.

The return of a legendary badge

The HF letters trace back to the 1960s when Lancia created the ‘High Fidelity’ club for loyal customers. These initials later became synonymous with Lancia’s competitive spirit and sportiest models. Now, they grace an electric vehicle for the first time.

Relaunching a brand as legendary as Lancia isn’t easy, but Stellantis is making progress with the Ypsilon leading the charge. While the Gamma and Delta models are planned for the future, this high-performance urban EV is taking center stage right now.

Sporty design that means business

One glance at the Ypsilon HF reveals its sporting intent. The car features specific bumpers adorned with the HF logo, a rear diffuser, and deflectors positioned at the front wheel arches.

Those wheel arches house distinctive 18-inch wheels wrapped in either standard tires or optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber for maximum grip. Another special touch is the available Lava Orange paint option, inspired by the 1970 Stratus Zero prototype.

Inside, the HF maintains the standard Ypsilon’s dual 10.25-inch screens for instruments and infotainment, plus the unique circular table in the center. The materials feel more premium than you might expect, with sporty accents like the HF-badged steering wheel, dark trim details, aluminum pedals, and semi-bucket seats in blue and orange that provide excellent support (you’ll need it!).

280 horsepower in a compact EV

Like other high-performance EVs in the Stellantis group, the Lancia urban sports car packs an electric motor producing 280 horsepower and 254 lb-ft of torque. This allows it to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.6 seconds, though top speed is limited to 112 mph.

Power comes from a 54 kWh battery providing around 230 miles of range with standard tires under ideal conditions. Real-world range will be less, especially if you’re enjoying the car’s dynamic capabilities (which you definitely will).

Beyond the powerful motor, the Ypsilon HF features a stiffer suspension lowered by 0.8 inches and a track width increased by 1.2 inches. A Torsen limited-slip differential helps put the power down, while an Alcon braking system with four-piston monoblock calipers provides stopping power. All these enhancements promise serious fun behind the wheel.

Does it really drive like a sports car?

Testing the Lancia Ypsilon HF at Stellantis’ Balocco proving grounds in Italy was the perfect setting to explore this electric hot hatch‘s capabilities.

With 280 horsepower on tap, the Italian EV delivers more than enough performance to put a smile on your face. As expected, acceleration is immediate, with instant power delivery that quickly builds momentum. But this car’s true strength lies in its cornering abilities.

The mechanical Torsen differential in the front axle helps make corner entry quick and stable. The car excels in fast turns, maintaining composure even if you lift off the accelerator mid-corner.

While the Ypsilon HF feels planted in sweeping bends, tighter sequences reveal some limitations. The steering, which feels somewhat over-assisted, requires more input than ideal for quick directional changes. A more direct ratio would improve agility in tight corners, though this doesn’t ruin the overall driving experience.

The brake feel, typical of electric vehicles, is another area that takes some getting used to. The initial pedal travel engages regenerative braking with modest effectiveness, while the final portion activates those impressive Alcon brakes with their 14-inch discs, bringing the car to a halt with confidence.

Once you adapt to these quirks, the electric Lancia hot hatch delivers genuine fun. The only thing you might miss is the sound of a combustion engine to complete the experience.

On regular roads with varied corners and camber changes, the sporty Ypsilon feels right at home. There’s always enough response when you press the accelerator, the brakes inspire confidence once you’re accustomed to them, and cornering stability is remarkable without the rear end stepping out unexpectedly like some rivals.

If there’s one thing I’d request to improve the driving experience, it would be more communicative steering – it feels too filtered for my taste. Otherwise, it’s a very convincing package, even from the suspension standpoint. It’s reasonably firm yet comfortable, even in sport mode, and nowhere near as harsh as, for example, a Mini.

(I’m looking forward to spending more time with this model beyond the test track, but this first impression has been quite positive. It may not offer the pure feel of an Alpine A290, but it delivers undeniable sportiness and a well-tuned setup that combines fun with everyday comfort.)

Price and competition

The Ypsilon HF starts at around $45,000 before incentives, placing it in line with its competitors. The Alpine A290 GT Performance (220 hp) starts at a similar price point, while the electric Mini John Cooper Works (258 hp) begins at approximately $44,000.

The electric hot hatch segment is growing more interesting, with upcoming models like the Volkswagen ID.2 GTI and electric Peugeot 208 GTI (which will share many elements with the Lancia). Who said EVs couldn’t be fun?