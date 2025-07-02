The common parking mistake we all make that could cost you $40 in fines

Ce que vous devez retenir Many believe that as long as they’re not directly on the pedestrian crossing that accompanies the light or sign, they’re following the law – but this is far from reality.

Finding a parking spot in busy urban areas is a daily headache for many drivers. While the struggle is real, traffic laws don’t make exceptions for those who obstruct the flow of traffic or create hazards for other road users.

The problem of limited parking spaces in major cities isn’t getting better – it’s actually growing worse with each passing year. But this parking shortage never justifies blocking sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, wheelchair ramps, or bus stops.

The parking mistake almost everyone makes

One of the most common parking habits among drivers is stopping just inches away from traffic lights or stop signs. Many believe that as long as they’re not directly on the pedestrian crossing that accompanies the light or sign, they’re following the law – but this is far from reality.

According to Article 38 of the new traffic code, stopping or parking a vehicle is prohibited “at a distance less than 65 feet from traffic lights and 40 feet from mandatory stop signs (STOP)” – the same rule that was previously in effect.

The code also emphasizes that parking is forbidden in any position where your vehicle blocks other road users’ view of traffic signs and signals. The new fine for these violations has been set at $40, down from the previous $100 fine.

Other parking restrictions you might not know about

Did you know that stopping or parking is also prohibited within 40 feet on either side of bus stops? This applies to urban, interstate, and electric bus stops as well as tram vehicle stops. The fine for this violation has also been reduced to $40.

And here’s something few drivers realize: the traffic code doesn’t just prohibit stopping and parking on pedestrian crossings – it’s also illegal to park within 16 feet of them. While the monetary fine for this has been reduced to $40 (from $100), this particular violation comes with an additional penalty – suspension of your driver’s license for 40 days.

(I’ve seen countless drivers pull up right next to crosswalks, thinking they’re in the clear as long as they’re not directly on the stripes. This is a costly misconception!)

When do these new rules take effect?

According to Article 129 of the new traffic code, these revised penalties will begin to be enforced three months after publication in the Government Gazette – meaning they take effect from September 13, 2025.

The parking violation landscape is changing, and staying informed about these rules isn’t just about avoiding fines – it’s about creating safer streets for everyone. Have you ever found yourself parking too close to a traffic light without realizing it was against the rules?