The 25 best hybrid cars rated by auto experts in 2025

In 2025, having an eco-certification is almost a must for anyone shopping for a new car. You can get this status through various technologies: mild hybrids, full hybrids, or even LPG systems. Here’s our guide to the 25 highest-rated hybrid cars that combine performance with fuel efficiency.

Top luxury hybrids that deliver performance and efficiency

The BMW 3 Series Touring proves diesel isn’t dead yet – especially with mild hybrid technology. The 320d offers 190 hp, substantial torque, and real-world fuel consumption below 30 mpg in mixed driving. It’s a balanced, sensible car with sporty handling that lets you enjoy those long-distance trips.

Moving up the range, the BMW 5 Series Touring in 540d xDrive form delivers 303 hp with all-wheel drive while still managing around 37 mpg in testing that included unlimited-speed highways. It’s nearly perfect – spacious, safe, and efficient, if you can afford it.

For those seeking open-air thrills, the Mercedes-AMG CLE offers a mild hybrid version that rockets from 0-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds (4.4 for the convertible) with its 449 hp powerplant. Sure, it’s pricey, but you’re getting exceptional performance, comfort, and the ability to drive top-down even in light rain.

Family-friendly hybrid SUVs for everyday use

The Citroën C3 Aircross stands out as one of the few small SUVs offering seven seats. Its mid-range 136 hp mild hybrid version balances cost, efficiency, and practicality with a refreshed design that adds a modern touch to this compact SUV segment favorite.

The Cupra Formentor proves you don’t need the top-tier version to enjoy this Spanish SUV. The entry-level 150 hp mild hybrid delivers solid performance with eco-certification at a much more accessible price than the $57,000 VZ with its 333 hp.

For those needing maximum space, the Hyundai Santa Fe – now in its 25th year of production – is larger and more modern than ever. Its self-charging hybrid system develops 215 hp while maintaining reasonable fuel consumption for its size. What it lacks in off-road capability, it makes up for in interior space and technology.

The Kia Sorento is another standout large SUV (15.8 feet long and weighing around 4,200 pounds) that moves with surprising agility thanks to its 215 hp hybrid system. Real-world fuel consumption stays remarkably close to official figures. (I took one on a road trip last month and was genuinely impressed by how it handled mountain roads while fully loaded.)

Looking for something truly unique? The Mazda CX-80 shows Mazda does things its own way – and usually succeeds. This massive SUV packs a 254 hp diesel engine that uses mild hybridization to enhance diesel’s strengths while earning eco-certification. It’s perfect for five-member families taking long trips.

Compact hybrids that blend efficiency with driving pleasure

The Lexus LBX shares its platform with the Toyota Yaris Cross, featuring a 136 hp propulsion system that accelerates from 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds. Its compact size, refined interior, and complete equipment list are major selling points, along with reliable hybrid technology – though prices run high.

The Mazda CX-30 with its 2.5 e-Skyactiv G engine delivers 140 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque, hitting 60 mph in 8.5 seconds while achieving about 35 mpg in testing. It excels in cost efficiency and will delight drivers who prefer an agile ride and a more analog than digital cockpit.

The Nissan Qashqai offers three powertrain options, but the e-Power with 190 hp stands out. It functions like an extended-range electric vehicle, combining the strengths of both combustion and EV models with an attractive design and improved multimedia system.

For compact car fans, the Peugeot 308 offers several mechanical options, but the 136 hp mild hybrid represents the most balanced choice and the most affordable way to get eco-certification. Despite an imperfect infotainment system, it’s a compact worth considering.

The Skoda Octavia with its 150 hp mild hybrid system delivers adequate performance, eco-certification, and fuel consumption around 40 mpg. If you’re looking for a spacious, comfortable car with excellent value for money, this wagon should be on your shortlist.

Toyota’s hybrid dominance continues

The second generation Toyota C-HR perfects the original formula. Between its two conventional hybrid versions, the higher-spec 197 hp model offers more punch while still delivering fuel economy around 39 mpg. One of its advantages is price, as it positions itself among the more affordable urban SUVs.

The Toyota Hilux pickup now combines its turbodiesel engine with mild hybrid technology, maintaining all its virtues while adding eco-certification to its 204 hp. It’s pleasant to drive, reasonably good on the road, and excellent off-road – serving as both a work tool and weekend adventure vehicle.

The Toyota Yaris has added a 130 hp version to complement the existing 116 hp model. Despite the extra power, it remains extremely frugal, with fuel consumption of just 46 mpg. The downside? The more powerful version isn’t cheap, and the CVT transmission still has that rubber-band effect.

Its crossover sibling, the Toyota Yaris Cross offers the small SUV with eco-label combo that many buyers want. With 130 hp, optional all-wheel drive, and consumption as low as 60 mpg in front-wheel drive form, it’s practical despite its size. The gasoline engine can be noisy, though, and the suspension is firm on rough asphalt.

Whether you’re looking for luxury, performance, family space, or maximum efficiency, today’s hybrid market offers more choices than ever – proving that electrification doesn’t mean compromising on the driving experience.