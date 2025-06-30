The 25 best hybrid cars according to top automotive experts

Ce que vous devez retenir 5/10) shares a platform with the Toyota Yaris Cross, featuring a 136 hp propulsion system that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 9.





Looking for a new eco-friendly ride in 2025? Hybrid vehicles have become almost essential for anyone shopping for a new car. With gas prices fluctuating and environmental concerns growing, these fuel-efficient options are more attractive than ever.

We’ve analyzed the latest tests and gathered feedback on the most impressive ECO-labeled vehicles that have left the best impression on auto experts. From compact city cars to luxury SUVs, these 25 models represent the cream of the crop in the hybrid market.

Top luxury hybrid sedans and wagons

The BMW 3 Series Touring scores an impressive 8.5/10 with its micro-hybrid diesel setup. With 190 horsepower and fuel consumption below 6 mpg in mixed driving, it offers a perfect balance of power and efficiency. It’s not the most flashy in the lineup, but this balanced and sensible car delivers a sporty feel while you rack up miles thanks to its diesel mechanics.

Moving up the luxury ladder, the BMW 5 Series Touring earns a near-perfect 9/10. The 540d xDrive version combines mild-hybrid technology with 303 horsepower and all-wheel drive. Despite its power, it maintains a reasonable 36.8 mpg even during high-speed highway testing. (I personally think this might be the perfect luxury wagon for those who can afford it.)

Compact hybrids for everyday driving

The Citroën C3 Aircross (8/10) is one of the few small SUVs offering 7 seats. Its mid-range 136 hp micro-hybrid version hits the sweet spot for balance and efficiency. With a refreshed design for 2025, it brings a modern touch to the compact SUV segment.

For those wanting something sportier, the Cupra Formentor (8.5/10) delivers. Even the entry-level 150 hp version with ECO label offers solid performance. You don’t need to spring for the 333 hp VZ model at $57,000 to enjoy this sporty Spanish SUV.

The Peugeot 308 (8/10) offers several mechanical options, but the 136 hp MHEV presents the most balanced choice and the most affordable way to access the ECO label. Despite a less-than-perfect infotainment system, it’s a compact worth considering.

Family-friendly hybrid SUVs

The Dacia Bigster (8/10) is the largest model in Dacia’s history. While it offers various electrified versions, the top-of-the-line 155 hp hybrid electric moves with the most fluidity while maintaining modest fuel consumption.

The Hyundai Santa Fe (8/10) has been on the market for 25 years but is now larger and more modern than ever. One of its available powertrains is a self-charging hybrid that develops 215 hp. Its interior space, reasonable fuel consumption for its size, distinctive design, and technology are its best features.

For larger families, the Kia Sorento (8/10) impresses. This large 4.81-meter, 4,189-pound SUV moves relatively smoothly thanks to its 215 hp hybrid propulsion system, which achieves real-world fuel consumption very close to its official rating.

Japanese hybrid excellence

The Lexus LBX (8.5/10) shares a platform with the Toyota Yaris Cross, featuring a 136 hp propulsion system that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds. It combines compact size with a refined interior and comprehensive equipment, backed by reliable hybrid technology.

The Mazda CX-30 (8/10) is visually appealing and performs well with its 2.5 e-Skyactiv G mechanics: 140 hp, 175 lb-ft of torque, 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds, and 35 mpg in our test. It stands out in cost-effectiveness and engine performance, delighting those who prefer agile handling and a more analog than digital cockpit.

The Toyota C-HR (8/10) perfects the formula of the original in its second generation. Between its two conventional hybrid versions, the higher one with 197 hp offers more punch while still delivering economical fuel consumption around 39 mpg.

For urban driving, the Toyota Yaris (8/10) now offers a 130 hp version alongside the 116 hp one, providing even more pep while remaining extremely frugal with fuel consumption of just 46 mpg.

Standout hybrid models

The Mercedes-AMG CLE (9/10) convertible features a mild-hybrid version that allows it to display the ECO label while going very fast, with its 449 hp enabling 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds (4.4 seconds for the convertible). It offers very comfortable or very sporty handling, the ability to drive with the top down in the rain, its performance, finishes, and equipment are all exceptional.

The Toyota Hilux (8/10) proves pickup trucks can be eco-friendly too. Its turbodiesel mechanics now add mild-hybrid technology to display its 204 hp with the ECO label. It’s pleasant to drive, reasonably good on the road, and excellent off-road.

The Volkswagen Golf (8/10) remains one of the most desired compacts on the market with a 150 hp micro-hybrid engine and 184 lb-ft of torque. This very reliable combination, with outstanding dynamic behavior, can achieve around 39 mpg.

For families, the Volkswagen Tayron proves that the Volkswagen Group’s 150 hp MHEV powertrain is more than interesting regardless of the model it powers, even a mid-size seven-seater SUV.

Whether you’re looking for city efficiency or family-sized luxury, these top-rated hybrids offer something for every driver who wants to combine performance with environmental consciousness.