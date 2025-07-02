Thailand’s King Rama X car collection dwarfs all royal rivals with 300 luxury vehicles

Ce que vous devez retenir Among his 300 prized vehicles are true automotive treasures including a 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Maybach 62, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a Cadillac DTS, and a Rolls-Royce Silver Limousine.

Move over, car enthusiasts – when it comes to automotive collections, few can match the staggering garage of Thailand’s King Rama X. With a fortune estimated at $43 billion, the Thai monarch has assembled what might be the world’s most impressive royal car collection, featuring 300 luxury vehicles spread across his vast real estate holdings.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, officially known as Rama X, ascended to the Thai throne in 2016 following his father’s death. His inheritance wasn’t just a crown – it included a massive fortune that instantly made him the world’s wealthiest monarch. Yet unlike many royal families who maintain modest public profiles, Rama X has embraced a lifestyle of extraordinary opulence.

A car collection fit for automotive royalty

The king’s automotive passion is evident in his meticulously curated collection. Among his 300 prized vehicles are true automotive treasures including a 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Maybach 62, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a Cadillac DTS, and a Rolls-Royce Silver Limousine.

These aren’t just showpieces – they’re part of a broader collection of luxury transportation that includes 38 private jets and over 50 boats. (And you thought finding parking for your second car was challenging!)

Beyond cars: A real estate empire

Where does one store such an extensive automotive collection? That’s hardly a concern for Rama X, who owns approximately 17,000 properties throughout Thailand, many concentrated in Bangkok. These holdings generate substantial rental income, further boosting the monarch’s already impressive wealth.

His business acumen extends beyond real estate – the king holds significant stakes in influential Thai companies, with major investments in telecommunications and energy sectors. Since 2017, he’s maintained direct control over the Crown Property Bureau, the organization that manages royal assets in Thailand, which has notably increased his economic and political influence.

A stark contrast to other royal families

While many modern monarchies project images of restraint and public service, King Rama X has taken a different approach. His lifestyle represents a sharp departure from his father’s more reserved public persona and differs markedly from European royal families like those of Spain, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands, who typically maintain more modest public profiles.

Even the British monarchy, known for occasional displays of grandeur during royal weddings and ceremonies, doesn’t approach the level of luxury exhibited by Thailand’s king.

For context, King Charles III of the United Kingdom has a fortune estimated at roughly $1.1 billion – a fraction of Rama X’s wealth. This vast financial gap illustrates the unique position the Thai monarch occupies among world royalty.

The king’s military background includes training at military academies in Australia and the UK, alongside qualifications as an airplane and helicopter pilot. In his youth, he participated in counterinsurgency missions with the Royal Thai Army, adding a dimension of practical experience to his royal education.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have such unlimited automotive options? For car lovers, the king’s collection represents a dream garage taken to almost unimaginable extremes – a testament to how automotive passion knows no bounds, even at the highest levels of society.